There's much love for the Volkswagen California camper around the world, and it seems that love has only grown to embrace the larger Grand California. So we knew going into the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon that the Grand California would be a key stop. What we didn't know was that Volkswagen would surprise the show with a second model that wasn't part of its original announcement earlier in the month. The larger 6.8-m (22-ft) wheelbase Grand California headlines VW's Düsseldorf appearance, bringing with it a more streamlined roof and a longitudinal double bed. And just like that, the Crafter-based Grand California camper van is officially a family.

