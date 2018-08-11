The versatile California camper van debuted back in 1988, built atop a T3 Transporter. At the time, the camper was built by the good folks at Westfalia, but Volkswagen brought production in-house to its Hannover plant with the introduction of the T5, which is why Volkswagen was able to celebrate the 100,000th model (to drive out of the Hannover plant) earlier this year, even though more than 160,000 California vans have been built since 1988.