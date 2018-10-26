Lithium-powered camper van creates a solid foundation for American off-grid adventureView gallery - 12 images
We've been covering a slew of new and innovative European camper vans lately, so it's about time we look at an all-new Class B motorhome made and sold in North America. One such camper van hitting American roads, the Ram Promaster-based Tofino from Canada's Pleasure-Way, is a compact powerhouse with a lithium battery bank and a focus on electric appliances. Drop in the available solar package and you can start up an extended off-grid adventure.
A sort of revival of Pleasure-Way's old Ford-based Traverse, albeit on a different van platform and packed with the latest technologies, the Tofino debuts as a new entry-level option for the Saskatoon-based conversion company. The new camper starts life as a 213-in (541-cm) Ram Promaster 1500 van with 280-hp 3.6-liter V6 engine and 136-in (345-cm) wheelbase. Pleasure-Way toughens up the exterior look with a set of tubular running boards.
The Promaster base van is the American-market version of the Fiat Ducato, Europe's most popular camper base van and the heart of several recent debuts, like the Hymercar Free and Adria Twin Supreme.
What gives the Tofino bragging rights over many other camper vans its size is its beefier electrical package, beginning with dual 100-Ah lithium coach batteries. The batteries power the induction cooktop, Dometic AC/DC refrigerator, LED lighting and more, with help from a 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter. An available 100- to 200-watt solar system keeps the batteries topped off while traveling between corners of the map, and the electrical system can be monitored and controlled via a touchscreen panel with remote control.
The Tofino's cabin appears simple but functional, combining a driver-side kitchen block with cooktop, stainless steel sink and fridge, a two-seat bench that folds into a 54 x 72-in (137 x 183-in) bed, and swivel driver cab seats. The manual pop-up roof houses a second bed, measuring 49 x 72 in (124 x 183 in).
A 16,000-BTU furnace comes standard on the Tofino, and Pleasure-Way says the van is four-season-capable, owing to its internally mounted 57-L fresh water tank, 30-gal grey water tank and plumbing lines. The liquid propane (LP) tank is plumbed to an external quick connection for hooking up a grill.
With its full-width bench/bed, the Tofino lacks the slick flip-away bed/elongated rear storage we've been seeing a lot of on recent camper van debuts, but it does have a roomy 70-cu ft (2-cu m) load area for hauling luggage, sports gear and more. An optional set of crossbars sets you up for carrying larger gear like paddleboards and kayaks.
The Tofino starts at US$69,550 with a standard equipment package that includes the pop-up roof with bed, a 5-in Uconnect infotainment system in the cab and a rear-view camera. The short options list includes two solar packages, roll-up door screens and the roof rack.
Pleasure-Way introduced the Tofino earlier this month at the California RV Show. Check out the introductory video below.
Source: Pleasure-Way
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more