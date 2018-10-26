What gives the Tofino bragging rights over many other camper vans its size is its beefier electrical package, beginning with dual 100-Ah lithium coach batteries. The batteries power the induction cooktop, Dometic AC/DC refrigerator, LED lighting and more, with help from a 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter. An available 100- to 200-watt solar system keeps the batteries topped off while traveling between corners of the map, and the electrical system can be monitored and controlled via a touchscreen panel with remote control.

