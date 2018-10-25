If that load area gets you dreaming about heading toward the horizon with a surf or ski buddy or two (or three), you'll want to zero in on the 599-cm (236 in)-long 602 floor plan. This variant comes standard with two single beds mounted longitudinally at the rear and can be optionally equipped with a convertible dinette for a third single bed. So unlike a lot of two-sleeper camper vans, you don't have to snuggle up in the same bed as your buddy after a long, sweaty day of tangling with Mother Nature. In place of the convertible third bed, you can also opt for a pop-up roof with 200 x 135-cm (79 x 53-in) double bed, making the Free 602 a four-sleeper.