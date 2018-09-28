The Grand Canyon S may not be available as an all-wheel adventure van just yet, but it does have some features that are sure to be appreciated by both RWD and AWD owners. The elevated rear bed includes a fold-away mid-section that opens up a central aisle for storing bikes, boards and other oversized gear. The extended space is directly accessible via the rear double doors for easy loading/unloading, taking the hassle out of escaping off the beaten path with your favorite tools of the trade all packed up and ready for action.