The Axion is the smaller of the two American-market Carado vans, measuring in at 17.75 ft (541 cm) long. That's right around the same size as the 17.7-ft (540-cm) Karmann Danny 530, which is notable because, like the Danny, the Axion includes a compact wet bath in the rear. The Axion's bathroom is a little more enclosed than the pop-top Danny bath thanks to a solid roof above, but it still falls short of a four-walled compartment. It's contained by a privacy sheet on the inside and the van double doors on the outside.