Leatherman's "best multitool ever" goes extra bold

It was just a year ago that Leatherman launched a 20-in-1 pocket tool it literally billed as the best multitool it ever made, to the detriment of every Leatherman tool that came before (or since). The company was that confident in the Arc. A year later, and Leatherman has released a new version of the Arc that might rightfully be the most stylish multitool it's ever made. The all-new Arc Obsidian goes inside out with a black-and-champagne color scheme that will pop out in any tool collection.

New Year's Eve 2024 has arrived early. That's all we can think of when we look at the Arc Obsidian's combination of deep black chassis and tools and champagne accents and blade. We suppose if you drink champagne all year-round, it might just remind you of a regular night out.

Regardless, the Arc Obsidian lets you know it's there, standing out vibrantly against the usual stainless steel or bright custom colors of other multitools. It sort of reverses the theme of the original Arc, which is largely stainless steel, with a black DLC coating protecting the handle edges and the tool's pièce de résistance: its Magnacut blade.

The Leatherman Arc Obsidian brings a 20-tool set with a new look Leatherman

The Obsidian wears its black all over, swapping the black coating for champagne on the Magnacut blade, pocket clip and accents. The champagne is a much lighter shade than the brown contrast blade on last year's special-edition 40th anniversary tool – more bourbon than champagne. This year's light, bubbly accenting definitely pops against the black that surrounds it.

The Arc earned its "best of" title by combining the first Magnacut steel blade on a production Leatherman multitool with some of Leatherman's top-tier features, most notably the Free architecture with its magnetic implement system for fast, reliable single-handed opening that doesn't require so much as a fingernail. All the individual implements are pushed to the outside of the handle, where they're readily accessible without having to split it into plier form. A thumb stud on the main blade ensures the smooth Magnacut edge is never far from reach.

The Leatherman Arc Obsidian combines a Magnacut steel blade, Leatherman's magnet Free deployment system, a universal bit holder and more Leatherman

The Arc also boasts a universal large bit driver that owners can customize with bits of their choice and a removable pocket clip that can install on the front or back. Other featured tools include a small bit driver, diamond-coated file, wood/metal file, regular and needle nose pliers, replaceable wire cutters, bottle and can openers, spring-action scissors and a saw. It has 20 tools in all, but with the included double-headed bit set, it can perform far more than 20 specific tasks.

The new limited-edition Arc Obsidian retails for the same US$275 that last year's special-edition bourbon-bladed Batch 005 40th Anniversary Tool cost. That's a $45 premium over the standard stainless/black DLC Arc, which still retails for $229.95. It's made in Portland, Oregon and comes backed by a 25-year warranty.

Source: Leatherman

