Solarized VW ID. Buzz camper van ready to e-camp stealthily across the UK

We've already seen the world's first Volkswagen ID. Buzz camper van kit and full camper conversion debut in Germany. Now TC Conversions presents the first all-electric ID. Buzz camper vans we've seen, just across the water in the UK. In fact, the British conversion shop hasn't detailed just one ID. Buzz camper van, but two.

It gives buyers the option of an entry-level electric camper based on the ID. Buzz Cargo and a more well-equipped version based on the ID. Buzz Life. The new camper van family includes a full-size pop-up roof, an all-electric, gas-free equipment setup, up to four sleeping berths, a clever indoor/outdoor kitchen and solar charging.

Electric campers already promise to be one of the stealthiest ways to vehicle-camp thanks to their quiet, emissions-free powertrain. TC makes its debut Dvan ID. Buzz camper even stealthier with a black-out paint job and matching pop-up roof, making it about as inconspicuous to the eye (at night) as it is to the ear.

It's not hard to see the compact mini-camper van being the perfect solution for those looking to keep a low profile, especially if it's just a driver and passenger camping downstairs, without having to deploy the full pop-up roof.

TC turns the Volkswagen ID. Buzz into a sleek, all-electric camper van with off-grid potential TC Conversions

Even those who aren't specifically shopping for a stealthy camper have to admit the black tuxedo looks pretty good on the Dvan Buzz. Of course, if black isn't your color, we're sure TC can whip up a different look – it previously showed a more classic dual-tone ID. Buzz van at an event.

Enough about the paint – the real news is that the UK now has an all-electric ID. Buzz camper van ready for order, and it's an impressive little machine. TC augments VW's 111-kWh traction battery with a 160-Ah lithium leisure battery meant to run the camper side of the equation. That leisure battery receives power from a 165-W solar panel mounted on the pop-up roof and sends power to a 3,000-W inverter and appliances like the single-hob induction cooker and 20-L Vitrifrigo top-loading fridge box. The gas-free Dvan Buzz is designed to run efficiently off-grid, but it also includes a hookup for plugging into shore power.

The Dvan Buzz features a simple, classic floor plan with slide-and-drop bed, indoor/outdoor kitchen and as much storage as TC could carve out TC Conversions

The floor plan is of the classic midsize van variety, complete with rear bed/bench and driver-side kitchen. Along with the fridge and induction cooker, the kitchen includes a compact sink fed by a 30-L water tank. TC takes advantage of the ID. Buzz's dual sliding side doors to offer an indoor/outdoor cooking design.

The primary kitchen position is a little too high to comfortably cook from outside, so the entire unit lowers down to offer a more natural outdoor cooking height. The induction hob and sink are positioned for easy access from either side.

Within a couple seconds, the kitchen top drops down to a comfortable height for outdoor use – perfect for nice weather TC Conversions

The Dvan Buzz's two-seat "rock and roll" rear bench slides, folds and locks seamlessly into a cozy double bed in a matter of seconds. TC has also integrated what might just be the world's first full-size pop-up sleeper roof to be fitted to an ID. Buzz. The first full ID. Buzz camper van conversion we looked at from Germany had a mini central pop-up, but this one carries the full lifting roof.

For now, the manually lifted roof just adds standing height inside the van, but TC says it's working on a bed solution fit specifically to the ID. Buzz. It plans to offer available four-sleeper capacity on both the ID. Buzz Cargo and ID. Buzz Life variants.

The pop-up roof currently opens up a high, standing-height interior space, but TC plans to add an upper bed solution in the future TC Conversions

TC estimates a 208-mile range (335 km, WLTP) for its Dvan Buzz camper vans, noting that they can charge from 5 to 80% in 30 minutes. It lists the same camper equipment for both vans, so it looks like the difference will come down to original VW equipment. The Life passenger van comes with a higher level of features, fit and finish than the business-oriented Cargo Commerce and includes standard features like Lane Assist, Park Assist Plus, Discover Pro nav-infotainment system and dual-zone climate control. The Cargo Commerce includes an extra seat up front for a total of five, while the Life camper seats only four.

Both Dvan Buzz camper van models are available to order now. The Cargo Commerce version starts at £79,000 (approx. US$98,175), while the Life variant starts at £91,000 ($113,000).

This 5.5-minute video provides a good walkthrough of the Dvan Buzz's design and features.

VW ID Buzz Camper van - See the Full conversion HERE .

Source: TC Conversions