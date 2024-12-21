10 of the best camper vans of 2024 came directly from automakers

Forget Westfalia or Winnebago. Some of this year's most striking, innovative camper vans came not from dedicated RV manufacturers or small conversion garages but from much bigger household names: the automakers themselves. Okay, some of those car companies did get loads of technical help from the Westfalias of the world, but they debuted and marketed the campers themselves.

While mainstays like Ford and Mercedes updated their long-running production camper vans, automakers like Kia and Toyota got more creative with forward-looking tiny camper concepts. As for its part, Volkswagen, the most famous auto-cum-camper brand in the world, spun off an independent camper brand while launching what might just prove its most innovative camper van yet.

We're not sure we'll see another calendar year anytime soon with this many automaker RV introductions, so enjoy a look back at the auto-badged camper vans that turned heads throughout 2024.