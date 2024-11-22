Cheap 4x4 micro-RV might just be Europe's best factory off-road camper

Imagine how cool it would be if you could order a brand-new Wrangler with an integrated camper package straight from Jeep. Even something as simple as a hanging bed would get buyers driving off the lot in a no-nonsense adventure 4x4 ready to roam and disperse-camp anywhere vaguely accessible via four tires. Sadly, that type of factory 4x4 micro-camper is entirely lacking in the US, but something nearly as good is now readily available across Europe. The all-new Dacia Duster 4x4 is available with a full lineup of "InNature" accessories that build it up into a tiny, feisty expedition machine more capable and less costly than the typical factory camper van.

While we mentioned the Jeep Wrangler as an example, the Dacia Duster isn't quite on par with it or other full-blown 4x4s like the Land Rover Defender. Even Dacia admits as much, focusing instead on off-road capabilities it describes as "unparalleled in the non-expert 4x4 market." And by "non-expert," it means vehicles without full-blown off-road features like an old-school 4WD system with locking differentials and low-range gearing.

Indeed, while Dacia repeatedly refers to its setup as "4x4," the new third-generation Duster actually uses an all-wheel-drive system with five selectable modes that vary torque between the front and rear axles. In place of the 4WD Lock mode on previous Duster generations, the new model incorporates an "Off-Road" mode mapped for rugged terrain that adjusts torque between the front and rear wheels based on grip and speed. The other modes are Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand and Eco.

The new Duster shows off its terrain-ready design Dacia

Unlike the body-on-frame construction that persists as the foundation of what we reckon Dacia considers "expert" 4x4s, the Duster rides on Renault's CMF-B modular unibody platform. That doesn't mean the little 171-in (434-cm) utility vehicle misses out altogether on rugged specs, though, as it wears front and rear plastic skid plates under the bumpers, a "protective belt" connecting the bumpers with the flared wheel arches and reinforced side sills, and 8.5 inches (217 mm) of ground clearance. The 10.1-in infotainment display also incorporates off-roading information about lateral tilt, hill pitch and front/rear torque distribution.

The Duster 4x4 comes equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo light hybrid system with a 48-V motor pitching in for improved efficiency and lower emissions. The three-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 129-hp setup certainly isn't a furious powerhouse, but it does promise to sip gas slowly at a rate of 46 mpg (WLTP) (5.1 L/100km), extending available time away from all signs of civilization.

Taking the extra time and effort to escape the crowds Dacia

Dacia makes it super-easy to turn the new Duster 4x4 into an all-terrain overnight camper. It originally launched its Sleep Pack in 2023 for the Jogger MPV/wagon and immediately announced it for the Duster thereafter. A simple camper-in-a-box system, the Sleep Pack stores in the trunk of the Duster behind the rear seats.

The slick three-in-one Sleep Pack design works as a cargo box in the trunk, keeping gear and luggage neatly organized. Its fold-out platform and mattress topper then extend out over the folded rear seats to create a bed that stretches 75 inches (190 cm) long by 51 inches (130 cm) at the side wings up front. The face panel of the box folds down to create an outdoor table for dining, food prep, map charting, gear tweaking and whatever else it might be needed for.

A simple fold-down table for preparing and storing food, beverages and gear Dacia

The Sleep Pack was the first product in a lineup Dacia calls "InNature," an outdoorsy accessories family that also includes black-out blinds custom-fit to the Duster windows to create a comfortably dark sleeping environment. Cargo space gets limited once you stack the folded mattress atop the Sleep box, but buyers can add on the InNature roof basket for loading up luggage, cargo boxes and other essentials. A set of optional running boards makes the basket easier to reach.

The compact, low-roofed Duster won't make the roomiest camper, but Dacia does strive to make it more functional and cohesive than other camper-in-a-box solutions. Its YouClip system adds three to five attachment points throughout the interior, allowing owners to easily secure handy accessories like a cupholder, mobile device mount with or without integrated inductive charging, and storage pouch.

The Duster Sleep Pack micro-camper could accommodate two people, but it'll certainly be more comfortable with just one Dacia

Of particular interest to campers, the Duster Extreme spec comes with a 3-in-1 clip-on with a cupholder, a bag/coat hook, and a small lamp that will be perfect for use as a reading/bed light when camping, keeping light as close at hand as it would be in a more complete, dedicated camping vehicle.

Beyond those off-road and camper-specific goodies, the new Duster brings a hearty range of additions and improvements that includes a driver-assistance suite with auto emergency braking, lane keep assist and driver attention alert; more passenger compartment and trunk space; and an available Media Nav system with native connectivity.

We're not seeing anything about that side panel, but it looks like a magnetic MOLLE panel with cupholder attachments Dacia

Dacia has developed the third-generation Duster in accordance with a pledge aimed at value, and the little crossover certainly makes one of the cheapest micro-campers money can buy. The new SUV launched in the UK market in September, and pricing for the base 4x4 model starts at £23,445 (approx. US$29,500), including VAT and destination fee. The more well-equipped Extreme 4x4 trim, which comes complete with travel and camping friendly add-ons like modular roof bars, rubber floor and trunk mats, Media Nav system and 3-in-1 YouClip accessory system starts at £25,945 (US$32,650), all in.

We don't see the Sleep Pack in Dacia's UK online configurator yet (though it has advertised UK availability), but the full camping Duster should come in well under £30K (approx. US$37,750). Over on mainland Europe, the pack starts at €1,590, the blackout blinds at €209. That puts the Duster Extreme 4x4 camper at a €28,949 (US$30,325) starting price, and the Expression base-level 4x4 trim with camping kit at €27,449 (US$28,750).

If you forego the all-wheel drive for a 4x2 model, pricing drops even lower with a Duster starting price of €18,950 or £18,745 before Sleep Pack or other options. You will lose some power and off-road capability, but the entry-level 99-hp 1.0-liter bi-fuel powertrain does boost one's ability to really drive off the beaten path, offering a range up to 870 miles (1,400 km) thanks to separate 50-L gasoline and 50-L LPG tanks.

Source: Dacia

