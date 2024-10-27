Lovable Toyota micro-camper envisages amazing future for tiny van life

Is there any vehicle more adorable than a sub-4-m (13.1-ft) Japanese micro-camper van? Maybe a next-gen micro-camper built into an ultra-versatile van platform that also works as a commercial goods-hauler, micro shuttle and mobile pop-up shop? And since we're looking ahead to the future, why not make it a clean-running EV? That's the Toyota Kayoibako, a concept van that paints a truly endearing picture of the future of affordable tiny van living and transport.

The Kayoibako celebrated its first birthday this month, having debuted at last year's Japan Mobility Show. The little multi-machine popped back up into our conscious, and we thought it time to have a closer look. While it doesn't appear to have a future of its own, it definitely previews how electric power and software-driven automotive architecture will help Toyota in its quest to make vehicles more configurable into personalized spaces.

The 399-cm (157-in) Kayoibako concept van borrows its name from Japan's kayoibako shipping containers, transport units designed to be customized with interchangeable interiors fit to the needs of specific loads. Toyota considers the van a "quality base unit of mobility," essentially a broad blank canvas upon which customers can brush the picture of their choosing.

Toyota Kayoibako adventure tiny van/camper Toyota Global

Our initial choosing is the all-season adventure camper layout. Toyota showed variants all dressed up for both winter and summer action, using a full-size platform roof rack for strapping down gear and cargo, a rear ladder to access the 186-cm-high (73-in) roof, and a side rack for water/fuel canister carry.

Adding to that carry capability is a vast cavern of an interior opened up by the compact electric powertrain, barely-there hood, lack of standard seats beyond the driver's, and light digital cockpit. Toyota gets really creative in showing various ways of using this cabin space, starting with the cozy camper van floor plan it designed in partnership with Japanese designer home and lifestyle goods company D&Department. With over 2.1 meters (6.9 ft) of interior length to the back of the driver's seat and over 3.1 meters (10.2 ft) on the open, seatless passenger side, the van could readily accommodate a comfortable double bed, despite its tiny size.

Toyota and D&Department tiny Kayoibako camper van Toyota Global

While it's a very simple floor plan with the bed hovering over a basic van floor, Toyota and D&Department elevate the space into a warm dwelling using plenty of ambient lighting, including what appears to be a detachable cube lamp/lantern and a vintage-inspired hanging lantern. Also enhancing the space are the large glass roof and designer pillows and bedding.

The van design includes a dual-part tailgate with a fold-down section perfect for sliding out of bed and putting on one's shoes, whether those are sneakers for a morning trail run, flip-flops for a walk on the beach, or waterproof boots for a powdery tromp to the ski lodge.

The drop-down tailgate looks like the perfect bench for putting shoes on or using with (or as) an outdoor table Toyota Global

The Kayoibako camper lacks additional camping equipment, such as a kitchen or toilet, but given the space-optimized wizardry we've seen in the past from the Japanese micro-RV industry, it's not hard to imagine it being equipped with all the comforts of home, just shrunk down to fit in a tiny van.

The Kayoibako's pictured sleeper van layout could very easily be accomplished with a folding bed kit, like so many out there, which removes to open the cabin right back up to more customization. Toyota shows many potential options, including a fully outfitted mobile shop with clothes racks and shelves directly inside the sliding door, an adaptive version that accommodates a wheelchair in either the driving or front passenger position, and, of course, a basic goods transporter.

Toyota shows how the Kayoibako can accommodate a wheelchair user and transport goods Toyota Global

Beyond just the physical transformation of the cabin, Toyota makes clear that the onboard software suite could be updated around the Kayoibako's different use cases. For instance, the van could be integrated within a greater inventory control system when serving as a commercial transporter or equipped with an off-road-specific navigation system when used as an adventure camper. The software runs on a multi-screen HMI with slim, curved full-width infotainment display sandwiched between the windscreen and lower transparent fascia panel and smaller auxiliary screen adjacent to the steering wheel.

Toyota gives the Kayoibako concept a super-light cockpit with skeletal steering controls and an ultra-wide, slim digital display Toyota Global

We tend to doubt the delightfully charming Kayoibako has a chance of making it into Toyota's Japanese domestic lineup in the future, but whether or not it does, Toyota has already begun pursuing this type of ultra-versatile, configurable vehicle with the Hilux Champ mini-pickup platform. We look forward to seeing how it further evolves the category.

Source: Toyota Global