Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi has presented the new D:X Concept as a first look at how the legendary little Delica could evolve. The tiny PHEV 4x4 van smashes together MPV space and SUV toughness, adding next-gen mods like projection lasers and AI terrain analysis.
Like past Mazda showstoppers, the all-new Iconic SP concept rolls out with voluptuous curves dripping in deep-red paint. The dramatic 365-hp coupe looks to the future and honors the past with a rotary-extended EV powertrain and hidden headlights.