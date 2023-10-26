© 2023 New Atlas
Mitsubishi's tiny D:X PHEV adventure van future-proofs Delica splendor

By C.C. Weiss
October 25, 2023
Mitsubishi's tiny D:X PHEV adventure van future-proofs Delica splendor
Mitsubishi reinvents the Delica as the futuristic D:X PHEV MPV-SUV
Mitsubishi uses the distinctive T-shaped lights to expand the visual width
A sliding rear door and lack of B pillar combine to provide a wide entry like no other
The D:X concept features six comfy captain's chairs with space between them in each row
The seats can swivel around for vis-a-vis socializing and raise up or lower down for different perspective
A highlight of the D:X design is the physical/virtual combination of increased front glass and digital camera display with information overlay. The pillars also have view panels to increase peripheral view
Digital information rolled into the multifunctional steering wheel
The premium 3D audio system developed with input from Yamaha features headrest speakers on all seats
A glass roof adds to the interior view of the surrounding landscape
The D:X carries over the ribbed structural design Mitsubishi uses on the Delica D:5
Next-generation van or moon rover?
The Mitsubishi D:X concept without the rooftop tent/box
Mitsubishi D:X pushes rugged minivan design to the edge
Mitsubishi imagines the D:X using laser-projection headlamps for precise lighting of road and trail
Like the Delica, the D:X looks like it would make an awesome off-road mini-camper ... for all seasons
The D:X kicks up a dust storm in Mitsubishi's teaser rendering
The Last 1 Mile quad is another part of Mistubishi's adventure-focused Japan Mobility Show exhibit
Mitsubishi has presented the all-new D:X Concept as a first look at what the legendary little Delica, prized the world over as an adventure van canvas, could evolve into. Following in the footsteps of the Delica D:5, the tiny electrified 4x4 van concept smashes together MPV space with SUV toughness, becoming a true all-terrain multitool born to kick up all the snow, dust and gravel Mother Earth can dish out. Next-gen mods like projection lasers, an AI-driven terrain-analysis system and a see-through hood and pillars further help the little van meet Mitsubishi's big brief: "maximum space and safety for humans, maximum off-roader for boundary-less adventure."

The D:X isn't quite as lovable as the gen-3 or 4 Delicas that have become popular for import in the US and other markets, serving loyally as 4WD mini-camper vans and adventure shuttles. But it does return to a simplified monobox form, straying away from the more dual-box minivan direction Mitsubishi went with the fifth-generation (D:5). That, plus the loss of the over-styled grille seen on both the toothy original D:5 and overly "Dynamic Shield-y" 2019 refresh, automatically make the D:X design an upgrade over anything D:5 in our eyes.

Like the Delica, the D:X looks like it would make an awesome off-road mini-camper ... for all seasons

Keeping the D:X from reaching past-generation heights of Delica glory, the stacked skid plate, bumper and windscreen design, used in both front and back, comes out way too chunky, disjointed and over-designed, clashing hard with the sleek, slim T lights. It feels like the design team tried a bit too hard to express the rugged, adventurous intent of the concept, after being charged (inexplicably) with carrying the Dynamic Shield front-end into the future.

Mitsubishi uses the distinctive T-shaped lights to expand the visual width

That said, we do like the D:X's wraparound glass, beefy contrast wheel arches, oversized AT tires and protective rocker panels that flip down into side steps. We also like Mitsubishi's overall evolution of the concept of a ruggedized people-carrier that has all the space and interior flexibility of an MPV combined with SUV-inspired sportiness and all-terrain construction.

Mitsubishi ensures that the D:X monobox has the integrity it needs to protect passengers on- and off-road using a D:5-derived wraparound "rib-bone"-pillared structural frame. Inside that frame, the van has six independent seats with swivel and up/down motion capabilities. Each seat also has integrated headrest speakers as part of the premium Yamaha 3D sound system.

The D:X carries over the ribbed structural design Mitsubishi uses on the Delica D:5

A highlight for all passengers is the see-through hood, which uses a strip of windshield-underlining lower glass to provide a better view of the ground ahead, particularly useful for rough off-road conditions. Mitsubishi compares it to an aerial cockpit.

The lower edge of that glass blends into a third-level frontal view, a large front camera-fed screen that continues the seamless look ahead, overlaying digital information to identify hazards and point out the clearest path forward. The screen works in conjunction with a voice-interactive AI concierge that also provides local information, weather updates and more.

A highlight of the D:X design is the physical/virtual combination of increased front glass and digital camera display with information overlay. The pillars also have view panels to increase peripheral view

Everything about the concept's styling – not least of which, the pencil-thin laser-projecting headlights – screams "electric vehicle," but the concept is tied more closely to Mitsubishi's current production family with a PHEV layout. Mitsubishi doesn't get into powertrain details but imagines the plug-in system delivering four-wheel drive and its S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) for active traction management in all weather and road conditions. Drivers would select between all-electric and hybrid modes, as well as from a set of additional modes tailored to different surfaces and conditions.

A glass roof adds to the interior view of the surrounding landscape

Mitsubishi doesn't say a word in its announcement about the big, ol' roof box up top, but it looks more like an off-road light-fronted rooftop tent than a cargo box to us. Either way, it's blacking out the concept's large panoramic glass roof.

The D:X concept is the centerpiece of a Japan Mobility Show exhibit that Mitsubishi has designed to "awaken the adventurous spirit within." Other adventurous show models include a beastly electric quad it calls the Last 1 Mile transporter, which looks best fit to connect the roadless mile between a dirt road pull-off and an off-grid cabin deep in the wilderness; a prototype of the all-new Triton pickup; the utterly adorable new Delica Mini; and a Mitsubishi Ralliart team of Triton competition truck and Delica D:5 support rig from the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally.

The Last 1 Mile quad is another part of Mistubishi's adventure-focused Japan Mobility Show exhibit

Source: Mitsubishi

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

