Kia's tiny pod camper battles Toyota for modular micro-RV supremacy

Who would have thought less than two weeks after taking a late look at the 2023 Toyota Kayoibako electric mini-camper van concept, Kia would release an adorable mini-camper of its own? But here she is, the Kia PV5 WKNDR. And dare are we say, this "Swiss Army knife on wheels" is even cuter than Toyota's concept, and more modular to boot. The adventurous tiny RV is also built on an actual production-bound electric transporter, so it could even come to fruition.

Kia kicked off this year by previewing its planned Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) family of vans and transporters at CES 2024. The PBV is Kia's take on the next generation of modular, multipurpose commercial EVs designed for virtually unlimited flexibility. One vehicle could perform a multitude of functions – delivery van, refuse truck, mobile storefront, passenger shuttle and more.

Kia's full PBV lineup debut from CES 2024; the high-roof PV5 would also be an interesting camper candidate Kia

The idea is very similar to the aforementioned Kayoibako concept, but Kia goes one step further than Toyota. Instead of customizable interiors, the PBV ecosystem will rely on a split vehicle architecture with a fixed motor cab and interchangeable utility pods. We say "will" because the PBV line isn't merely a visionary concept for a future we may never experience, the way the Kayobaiko is, but a product family Kia plans to launch within the next year or two.

The idea of swapping pods sounds much cleaner and more user-friendly than Toyota's vision of outfitting interiors with wide-ranging suites of task-compatible equipment and furnishings, particularly in a commercial setting with an automated pod-lifting system. Drive to work in your five-passenger electric minivan; back it up into the garage; drop on the pod you need to complete your first agenda item; swap pods as needed throughout the day for different tasks; then put your five-seat minivan back on, clock out and head home.

"Behind a fixed cab, or ‘driver zone’, a variety of interchangeable upper bodies, or ‘life modules’, can be connected to the base vehicle via a hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology, turning the PBV into a taxi during the day, a delivery van at night, and a personal recreational vehicle on weekends," Kia explained in its CES announcement back in January.

In fact, Kia even rendered how the system could go from workaday plumbing van to weekend camper van in a video released at the debut:

Pushing past renderings, Kia marks its return to SEMA this year by having some fun with the first member of the PBV series, the 185-in (470-cm) PV5. The PV5 is planned as the debut production vehicle for the series and, at least initially, will work as a sort of midlevel Goldilocks, sitting between the pint-sized PV1 transporter and the larger PV7 van.

The new concept is called the PV5 WKNDR, and it takes the idea of both the personal recreational vehicle and the weekend pretty damn seriously. No soccer practice drop-offs or simple picnics in the park planned for this modular leisure rig, its weekends are reserved for pure lost-in-the-woods thrill-hunting. The concept is jacked up on a raised suspension and oversized off-road tires barely contained by flared arches. It wears its off-road light bar, side awning and bright-yellow tow hooks proudly.

Kia does a nice job of turning the PV5's small interior into an inviting camper, with accessorizable wall panels, a convertible dining area and more Kia

Kia calls the WKNDR the "ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature" and slaps on a pop-up roof for overnight stays. It's designed as a two-person rig and features a small dining area in back with a central table, drop-down bench seat and reversed passenger seat. An overhead cargo net and Hymer-style wall paneling slots help keep the small space organized, accessorized and flexible.

Between its delightful mini-camper sizing, nicely outfitted interior, off-road kit and podularity, it's hard to pick a favorite part of the WKNDR concept. On the other hand, the "first-of-its-kind storage solution" Kia calls the Gear Head is a choice worth considering. This pod-within-a-pod concept slides out of the driver's side to serve as an outdoor gear closet, providing quick, easy access to key items when the vehicle is stationary. Presumably, you'd close it at night for security and weather/insect-proofing.

Kia shows the WKNDR's slide-out "Gear Head" storage module, pop-up roof and rear-mounted accessory kit Kia

With a quick pull, the Gear Head opens up more interior space while keeping gear and tools readily accessible outside the van. It'd also be handy for packing before the trip – slide it out at home to easily load the cooler, camping stove, folding chairs, portable yard games and more, strap everything down, slide the whole thing back in, and get on your way.

Besides camping gear, Kia notes the Gear Head could be used as a food pantry for outdoor cooking, a much bigger, life-size version of the slide-out dry pantries equipped to the kitchen areas of many camper vans.

A matching slotted garage wall makes it super-easy to load the Kia WKNDR, as does the slide-out Gear Head module Kia

Kia completes the WKNDR package with the camping and lifestyle gear it believes will guarantee superior organization and fast camp setup. Some of it hangs from the aforementioned wall slots inside, and some, like the backpack-style organizers on the lower split tailgate, hangs outside. An onboard air compressor is included for adjusting tire pressure to off-road conditions and airing up sleeping pads and other inflatable gear.

And just to remind us it's a wacky SEMA concept, not a product preview, Kia adds in solar panels and "hydro turbine wheels" to keep the batteries running through multiple cycles.

The SEMA-exhibited WKNDR concept itself certainly won't be coming to market unchanged, but the idea of a camper pod that bridges the gap between pickup camper and camper van seems a natural fit for a modular PV5 already being marketed as a "work vehicle during the week, leisure vehicle on weekends." The boxy module form could also work nicely for dropping at camp like a tiny cabin. If Kia doesn't make a similar PV5 (or PV7) camper happen, hopefully an ambitious RV startup will.

Source: Kia