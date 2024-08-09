© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

Nissan made its own camper van, and it's a gorgeous Murphy bed retreat

By C.C. Weiss
August 09, 2024
Nissan made its own camper van, and it's a gorgeous Murphy bed retreat
The Muprhy bed features a woodgrain base to blend in with the greater interior design
The Muprhy bed features a woodgrain base to blend in with the greater interior design
View 21 Images
A retractable wraparound curtain separates the MyRoom cabin from the van cockpit and outer world
1/21
A retractable wraparound curtain separates the MyRoom cabin from the van cockpit and outer world
Nissan saves room by skipping large wardrobes, cabinets and drawers but integrates plenty of storage space into its furniture
2/21
Nissan saves room by skipping large wardrobes, cabinets and drawers but integrates plenty of storage space into its furniture
Nissan includes power via its recycled Leaf battery power station
3/21
Nissan includes power via its recycled Leaf battery power station
The new Caravan MyRoom comes in several color options, including deep forest green
4/21
The new Caravan MyRoom comes in several color options, including deep forest green
The multi-panel mattress laid out
5/21
The multi-panel mattress laid out
After an initial special edition run last year, Nissan is bringing the Caravan MyRoom back to its Japanese lineup
6/21
After an initial special edition run last year, Nissan is bringing the Caravan MyRoom back to its Japanese lineup
The MyRoom doesn't cook dinner, but it can certainly serve it
7/21
The MyRoom doesn't cook dinner, but it can certainly serve it
One of the pillars of the Caravan MyRoom design, the second-row bench has two regular drive seats when facing forward
8/21
One of the pillars of the Caravan MyRoom design, the second-row bench has two regular drive seats when facing forward
The bench folds flat
9/21
The bench folds flat
Faced rear-ward, the second-seat bench is a love seat and dining bench
10/21
Faced rear-ward, the second-seat bench is a love seat and dining bench
The MyRoom moves beyond a motor vehicle and strives to be a relaxing personal space that connects with nature via its large rear door and sliding side door
11/21
The MyRoom moves beyond a motor vehicle and strives to be a relaxing personal space that connects with nature via its large rear door and sliding side door
Wood grain and light, neutral paneling create a light, calm space
12/21
Wood grain and light, neutral paneling create a light, calm space
A van for four, a room for one or two
13/21
A van for four, a room for one or two
The multi-panel mattress folds away on the over-wheel well ledges
14/21
The multi-panel mattress folds away on the over-wheel well ledges
The Muprhy bed features a woodgrain base to blend in with the greater interior design
15/21
The Muprhy bed features a woodgrain base to blend in with the greater interior design
The sliding table works with the various furniture layouts as a desk, dining table, side table or whatever other surface you need
16/21
The sliding table works with the various furniture layouts as a desk, dining table, side table or whatever other surface you need
Nissan brings back the MyRoom
17/21
Nissan brings back the MyRoom
The MyRoom uses Nissan's power station, designed around repurposed Leaf batteries
18/21
The MyRoom uses Nissan's power station, designed around repurposed Leaf batteries
Nissan Caravan MyRoom with Murphy bed
19/21
Nissan Caravan MyRoom with Murphy bed
Nissan Caravan MyRoom with multi-piece folding mattress
20/21
Nissan Caravan MyRoom with multi-piece folding mattress
Nissan MyRoom: Escape into nature in your own personal sanctuary
21/21
Nissan MyRoom: Escape into nature in your own personal sanctuary
View gallery - 21 images

We like Nissan cars, SUVs and trucks well enough, but we're starting to think the company is wasting its talents and should focus all attention on camper vans. It has designed several of our favorite camper van concepts in recent memory and even sells a few versatile mini-campers at dealerships around the world. Its Caravan MyRoom is the latest to hit the market, debuting as an absolutely warm, welcoming tiny RV with space-enhancing features like a clean-folding Murphy bed and sliding table/workstation.

Forget Volkswagen for a minute. Nissan has been quietly doing some really memorable things with camper vans over the past decade. It's averaged more than a camper/adventure van concept a year since Covid-19 struck, and those concepts rank among the most intriguing we've looked at during that time, ranging from all-electric ski lodges, to expandable digital day camps, to seaside mobile office mobiles.

Beyond just concepts, Nissan has also brought several camper vans to its global lineup, selling everything from all-terrain Japanese fishing huts, to German sand-and-sun chasers, to Spanish electric pop-tops.

Looking a little farther back, Nissan's history makes clear it isn't just a Johnny-come-lately trying to cash in on pre- and post-pandemic RV popularity. Nearly 20 years ago, it helped create what was later revived as the Airstream Basecamp, possibly the coolest, little overland camping trailer to come from a mainstream brand. And it's had a thing for sporty expander vans for quite a while.

Nissan MyRoom: Escape into nature in your own personal sanctuary
Nissan MyRoom: Escape into nature in your own personal sanctuary

Nissan's latest contribution to the RV market has run the full course from fantastical concept, to limited edition model, and now to dealership mainstay. Nissan originally premiered the Caravan MyRoom as half of a conceptual double-debut at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, and to be honest, it seemed the least likely of all its concept campers to ever sniff production at the time. But it did, in fact, get the green light in 2023 and was announced as a Japanese-market special edition last October.

It seems the MyRoom "Launch Edition" was a rousing success because Nissan is bringing it back this month as a more regular part of the domestic Caravan lineup. The automaker has, of course, toned down the design extensively from the original sofa- and mattress-filled rambling hotel room concept with TV and hovering shelves over its windows. But it's still done a nice job of carrying over the spa retreat feel of the original concept and continues to think of it less as a camper and more as an all-new category of vehicle for drivers who want a personal space to use to relax and connect with nature.

A retractable wraparound curtain separates the MyRoom cabin from the van cockpit and outer world
A retractable wraparound curtain separates the MyRoom cabin from the van cockpit and outer world

The woodgrain paneling is slightly darker than in 2022's concept, but it still defines the entire interior, covering the walls, floor and central headliner. The long transverse sofa has been replaced with a multipurpose second-row bench that uses a pivoting design to switch between front- and rear-facing modes, an alternative to the swivel seats common in camper vans. The two-seat bench even provides firmer backrest support when facing forward during driving and a softer, more sofa-like feel in rear-facing lounge mode. It also lays completely flat.

When it comes to the primary bed, Nissan offers two options. Our favorite is the Murphy bed, not only because it's a classic design element on its own but also because Nissan trims the entire bed base in the same woodgrain paneling as the rest of the cabin. So when it's folded up during the day, it disappears away into the greater motif.

Nissan Caravan MyRoom with multi-piece folding mattress
Nissan Caravan MyRoom with multi-piece folding mattress

The other bed option is a multi-piece folding mattress that mounts atop the wall-integrated ledges at night, breaking up and storing neatly atop those same ledges during the day.

Nissan installs a sliding table into sidewall slots that run the length of the cabin, allowing the movable surface to be used with the front sofa bench as a formal upright dining table and workstation, atop the bed as a casual table and laptop desk, or with the lefthand passenger-side sofa bench as a side table. The tabletop also removes and stores away when not needed.

The sliding table works with the various furniture layouts as a desk, dining table, side table or whatever other surface you need
The sliding table works with the various furniture layouts as a desk, dining table, side table or whatever other surface you need

As the model name hints, Nissan took more inspiration from hotel room design than camper van outfitting, emphasizing space, minimalism and comfort. So the MyRoom skips RV staples like kitchen and bathroom equipment to maintain its spacious feel, relying on stowable furnishings to further enhance that feeling of openness. The horizontal blinds over the windows and the wraparound privacy curtain up front feel more like hotel features than RV options, adding some privacy and light adjustment to the personal sanctuary.

While there's no LPG or water storage on board, the MyRoom does feature electrical power. Nissan adds in the "Portable Battery from Leaf" power station it developed in conjunction with JVC Kenwood and 4R Energy last year. The all-in-one rechargeable power station relies on repurposed battery cells from the Nissan Leaf to deliver 100-V AC power for plugging in appliances and electronics. It's neatly integrated in the van behind the wood paneling to provide a more residential-style plug-in experience.

The MyRoom uses Nissan's power station, designed around repurposed Leaf batteries
The MyRoom uses Nissan's power station, designed around repurposed Leaf batteries

The MyRoom will hit Nissan's Japanese dealership network this month as both a 2WD and 4WD available in several trims. Pricing will start at ¥5,516,500 (approx. US$37,475).

Source: Nissan (Japanese)

View gallery - 21 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanmini-campervanNissanRVOutdoors and CampingCampingTravelConcept Vehicle
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!