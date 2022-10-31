Review: 2023 Nissan Z is balanced and worthy

When Nissan debuted the new Z, it was a huge announcement that, while not surprising, definitely turned on the speculation spigot. Now we've had it for a week, and the speculation is over. Spoiler alert: it’s magnificent.



At a glance

New 2023 Nissan Z becomes the seventh generation of the Fairlady Z

400 horsepower turbocharged V6

Balanced, well-done driver’s car

Very affordable, with no price difference between automatic or manual transmission

Fast forward a few months from its debut, and we got to see a new Z in person at the Z Con in Colorado Springs, Colorado where it was unveiled to a host of Z enthusiasts. They were ecstatic, giving the car their overwhelming approval. Then we got a first drive of the vehicle and learned that its visual promise of a balanced driver’s car was reality behind the wheel. Now, we know what it's like as a daily driver.

With hood and hatch open, it's clear how the balance of the Z's design sits visually Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

When Nissan announced the new Z car, it surprised several of us by dropping the numbered nomenclature that had appeared on every Americanized Z before. The first Fairlady Z, sold in the US as a Datsun 240Z, came in the 1970 model year. The 240 referred to the car’s 2.4-liter engine. Then came the 280Z and ZX with a 2.8L engine. Then, keeping the trend, the 300ZX with a 3.0, the 350Z with a 3.5, and the 370Z with a 3.7. For the seventh-gen Fairlady, though, Nissan is dropping that trend and just going with "Z." Enthusiasts are still using the "400Z" nickname for it, despite it having a 3-liter engine, with the 400 referring instead to the car’s horsepower rating.

Design language for the 2023 Nissan Z is inspired heavily by the first- and second-generation 240Z and 280ZX. A few hints at the 300ZX are also present, especially in the cockpit, while the chassis is almost identical to the outgoing 370Z this Z replaces.

Beyond those design changes, which are beautifully executed, the powertrain for the new Z is also very different from its predecessor. The 3.0-liter V6 in the 2023 Z, which outputs 400 horsepower (298 kW) and 350 pound-feet (474.5 Nm) of torque, comes from Nissan’s luxury offshoot, Infiniti. The engine, which appears in the Q60 Red Sport 400, is tuned to better fit the smaller Z and its less luxury-focused aim – not to mention the six-speed manual transmission option for this Nissan.

Like the Infiniti the engine comes from, the Nissan Z reaches peak horsepower at 6,400 rpm – near the engine’s redline – but maximum torque comes at a mere 1,500 rpm. That power delivery band is beautiful, offering better takeoffs and strong acceleration throughout the tachometer. It also means turbo lag is low. And, it's worth pointing out that the Z is a rear-driven sports car. Many in its class are not.

The 2023 Nissan Z's cockpit is snug but roomy with controls layout easily understood by the driver Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

For our week-long test drive, we had the Z in its Performance edition with a six-speed manual transmission. Having driven the automatic, we’d say it’s a good option for those not wanting to row gears themselves, but there’s a certain happiness that we prefer that comes from a third pedal. The manual transmission has electronic rev matching (in the Performance) for better downshifts while the automatic transmission includes launch control for better takeoffs.

Before the EV purists decide to chime in about how this ICE vehicle is clearly outdated from the start, let’s clear a few things up. This car would absolutely suck as an EV. It’s made to drive, not to silently glide along. The power delivery of the V6 is a huge part of the new Z’s appeal and balance. Going to electric would make this car heavier, less interesting, and far less appealing to the audience it’s intended for. If you are an "EV or else" person, this isn’t your car. Plain and simple.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about models. The 2023 Z has three trim levels, including a limited edition Proto Spec. The Proto will have only 240 copies made, and is based on the Performance model. It has exclusive bronze-colored Rays wheels (19-inch), yellow accents and stitching inside, and a unique yellow-and-black paint scheme that follows the first-generation Z’s most sought-after finish.

Clamshell door handles sit just below the Z monikers on the rear pillar of the Nissan Z coupe Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

After that, there is a Sport and Performance trim choice. The Sport is fairly basic with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, push-button ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system. Advanced safety equipment such as forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are standard.

The Performance model adds 19-inch forged Rays wheels, larger sport-oriented braking, a rear spoiler, a limited-slip differential (mechanical), rev-matching for the manual transmission, leather upholstery with faux suede inserts, a 9-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, active noise cancellation, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The best part here is that the 2023 Nissan Z Sport starts at only US$41,000 and the Performance model we drove rang in at a mere $53,000 and change after delivery. And whether you choose the automatic or manual transmission, the price remains the same.

For the price tag, the 2023 Z offers exquisite balance, excellent drive dynamics, and smooth power delivery. This is one of the best sports saloons we’ve driven in a long time.

Product page: 2023 Nissan Z

