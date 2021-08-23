© 2021 New Atlas
Gallery: The 2023 Nissan Z

By Aaron Turpen
August 22, 2021
Gallery: The 2023 Nissan Z
The 2023 Nissan Z is striking in person. This photo shows some of the light play across the bodywork's lines and edges
The 2023 Nissan Z is striking in person. This photo shows some of the light play across the bodywork's lines and edges
The side profile of the 2023 Z shows more of those body lines and light play as well as the saloon style silhouette that marks this new generation Z
The square grille and low-dipped front fascia of the 2023 Nissan Z creates a faster pace for the car's look
It's not seen, but the car's design includes enhanced body rigidity around those wider front tires and behind them is a new geometry for the double wishbone aluminum suspension
The 19-inch Rays super lightweight, forged aluminum-alloy wheels stand out in the side profile of the 2023 Nissan Z Performance
The working twin exhaust ports on the 2023 Nissan Z offer a good rumble from the turbocharged V6 up front
Here the accentuated rear haunches and tires are easily seen on the new 2023 Nissan Z, as are the palm-shaped door handles
The instruments in the 2023 Nissan Z Performance are virtual and bright, with the screens changing according to drive mode settings
Performance models of the 2023 Nissan Z include these three gauges atop the dashboard for quick access to information no matter the gauge cluster's status
The overall cockpit of the 2023 Nissan Z is easily understood and very good looking
A stabilizer runs across the 2023 Nissan Z Performance's twin-turbo V6
The 2023 Nissan Z utilizes a 3.0-liter V6 that outputs 400 horsepower at 6,400 RPM and 350 lb-ft of torque starting at 1,600 RPM
Nissan Z enthusiasts at Z Con reacting to the in-person unveiling of the 2023 Nissan Z
The 2023 Nissan Z setting up to start a victory lap of hundreds of Nissan sports cars at Z Con 2021
The beginning lineup of hundreds of Z Con enthusiasts in their cars during the 2023 Nissan Z victory lap
After the unveiling of the new and much-anticipated Z from Nissan, we got the chance to spend some personal time with the car at Z Con in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the new Z was unveiled in person to hundreds of fans from around the world.

Z Con is an annual gathering of Nissan sports car enthusiasts that combines amateur short track GT racing, drift competitions, drag strip runs, and good times for everyone. What better place for Nissan to unveil the latest of the Z line?

The beginning lineup of hundreds of Z Con enthusiasts in their cars during the 2023 Nissan Z victory lap

Enthusiasts, from Datsun to Z owners, were exuberant about the new Nissan Z with several around me commenting they were going to put in an order for one as soon as the car went on sale. Not surprising, as this crowd is clearly its core market.

The 2023 Nissan Z setting up to start a victory lap of hundreds of Nissan sports cars at Z Con 2021

The 2023 Nissan Z is the seventh generation for the Z car, sporting a twin-turbo V6 that outputs 400 horsepower (298 kW). We went over all of its details when it surfaced last week. At Z Con we had the chance to photograph the Performance model and see details of the car for ourselves.

This gallery is the result. Enjoy!

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

