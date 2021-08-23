Gallery: The 2023 Nissan Z

After the unveiling of the new and much-anticipated Z from Nissan, we got the chance to spend some personal time with the car at Z Con in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the new Z was unveiled in person to hundreds of fans from around the world.

Z Con is an annual gathering of Nissan sports car enthusiasts that combines amateur short track GT racing, drift competitions, drag strip runs, and good times for everyone. What better place for Nissan to unveil the latest of the Z line?

The beginning lineup of hundreds of Z Con enthusiasts in their cars during the 2023 Nissan Z victory lap Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Enthusiasts, from Datsun to Z owners, were exuberant about the new Nissan Z with several around me commenting they were going to put in an order for one as soon as the car went on sale. Not surprising, as this crowd is clearly its core market.

The 2023 Nissan Z setting up to start a victory lap of hundreds of Nissan sports cars at Z Con 2021 Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2023 Nissan Z is the seventh generation for the Z car, sporting a twin-turbo V6 that outputs 400 horsepower (298 kW). We went over all of its details when it surfaced last week. At Z Con we had the chance to photograph the Performance model and see details of the car for ourselves.

This gallery is the result. Enjoy!