The BRE design cues on the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition include the signature side stripes on the car's side, and the solid matching colors on the hood and deck lid. The side mirrors and A-pillars are also accented with that stripe color, as are the thin lines running from the headlight to the rear glass. A small triangle on the C-pillar of the 370Z pays homage to the pillar shape of the Datsun 240Z, while a 50th Anniversary badge on the car and accents for the interior also denote this special edition.