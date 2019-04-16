Bestriped 50th Anniversary 370Z recalls Nissan's racing originsView gallery - 12 images
The 2020 model year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Z car, so Nissan has unveiled new packaging for limited-edition 50th anniversary models of the 2020 370Z. The original Datsun 240Z debuted in New York 50 years ago, promising both fun and racing. The new Z does the same.
Shortly after the 240Z was unveiled, a Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) version of the car, known now as #46 BRE, hit the track. It began a cascade of triumphs for Nissan/Datsun in North American motorsports. The red-on-white and black-on-gray livery of the #46 BRE is recreated on the new 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary models.
The 2020 Nissan 370Z will be offered in four trim levels, starting from the base model and moving through the Sport, Sport Touring, and Sport Nismo. The special 50th Anniversary edition of the 370Z is based on the Sport model, which Nissan considers to be the model that represents "true enthusiast spirit."
The BRE design cues on the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition include the signature side stripes on the car's side, and the solid matching colors on the hood and deck lid. The side mirrors and A-pillars are also accented with that stripe color, as are the thin lines running from the headlight to the rear glass. A small triangle on the C-pillar of the 370Z pays homage to the pillar shape of the Datsun 240Z, while a 50th Anniversary badge on the car and accents for the interior also denote this special edition.
Inside, a special 50th Anniversary steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with a race-inspired center stripe is seen. Leather-appointed seating and suede-covered cushions have stitching and graphics also denoting the car's 50th Anniversary Edition status. Several dark chrome accents in the interior also come special with the edition, including the Z-logo kick plates at the door and the synthetic suede door inserts.
The 2020 Nissan 370Z is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that outputs 332 horsepower (248 kW) and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) of torque. The engine incorporates variable valve event and lift (VVEL) technology for better air delivery during combustion. A close-ratio, six-speed manual gearbox is also standard in the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition. This includes Nissan's signature SynchroRev Match system for rev-matching during shifts. A seven-speed automatic is also available in the anniversary package.
The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition also includes the double-wishbone aluminum suspension and independent multi-link aluminum suspension found on the front and rear (respectively) of the new 2020 370Z models. Nineteen-inch forged alloy wheels clad in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires are also standard.
The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition will be available for order in the US beginning later in 2019.
