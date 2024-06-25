© 2024 New Atlas
All-new Volkswagen California camper van launches for $67,300

By C.C. Weiss
June 24, 2024
The new Volkswagen California made its world premiere in Berlin in May and is now available for preorder
Volkswagen shows off the entire California camper lineup, from Caddy California to Crafter Grand California
Volkswagen T7 California world premiere 5/7/2024
The new Beach Camper comes standard with a mini-kitchen and a power box with 230-V shore hookup in the tailgate area
Slide-out single-burner gas stove for the California Beach Camper, optional on the Beach Tour
The California Beach Tour and Camper come with a folding table and chair set
Beach Tour and Camper models include a 52-in-wide bed that stretches from side to side in the cabin
The California Coast and Ocean have a slimmer bed measuring 42 in wide, making room for the driver-side kitchen block and wardrobe
The Ocean and Coast trims have a four-seat interior with swivel front seats
All California models now include a sliding driver-side door, and the Coast and Ocean have an indoor/outdoor kitchen design with slide-out fridge
The new T7 Multivan-based California camper van era has officially begun
Volkswagen introduced the all-new T7 Multivan California camper back in May but held off on revealing prices until the van was ready for launch. The automaker opened up preorders this month, providing pricing information for each of the five individual models.

As we looked at last month, the new California features a variety of first-time and new equipment, starting with a new base vehicle: the versatile Multivan passenger van, as opposed to the Transporter commercial cargo van that underpinned past California generations. It also benefits from two sliding rear doors, an indoor/outdoor kitchen design, a 5-inch tablet-style control touchscreen integrated into the camper area, and a reworked "Beach" lineup with available rear slide-out mini-kitchen.

Volkswagen starts the pricing at €62,689 (approx. US$67,300) for the entry-level California Beach and points out the price is lower than that of its predecessor. More of an overnight sleeper van than a full camper, the six-seat Beach Tour is essentially a Multivan with a manual pop-up sleeper roof. It includes an 81 x 45-in (205 x 114-cm) double bed in the pop-top but does not come standard with a lower bed, making room for second and third rows with two individual seats each.

For a four-sleeper with lower bed, buyers will want to step up to the Beach Tour, which starts at €67,824 (US$72,800). In addition to the 78 x 52-in (198 x 133-cm) fold-down second bed, the five-seat pop-top van also adds swivel cab seats, the camper control touchscreen, a leisure battery box, and an outdoor dining set with a folding table and two folding chairs. Buyers can add the slide-out mini-kitchen and 230-V shore power hookup as options or opt up to the €69,472 (US$74,575) Beach Camper that includes both as standard.

Moving up to the full California models with driver-side kitchen block and stowable in-van dining table, Volkswagen starts the four-seat/four-sleeper Coast variant at €77,832 (US$83,550) and the flagship Ocean at €84,359 (US$89,600). While the kitchen block brings in a full suite of amenities like a single-burner gas stove, drawer-style slide-out refrigerator with indoor/outdoor access, and storage cupboards, it also slims the bed width down to 42 in (106 cm). Both Coast and Ocean models include a 29-L fresh water tank and 230-V hookup and outlets.

The four-seat Ocean distinguishes itself with premium materials and features like heated driver and passenger seats, a storage box above the trunk, auxiliary heat, Climatronic automatic climate control and ambient kitchen lighting.

All base prices include Volkswagen's 148-hp 2.0-liter TDI turbo-diesel engine with automatic dual-clutch transmission as standard. A 201-hp 2.0-liter gas engine is available as an optional upgrade. Volkswagen has not yet released pricing for the highly anticipated plug-in hybrid version with 4Motion all-wheel-drive. We'll keep an eye out for the future launch and pricing announcement.

Preordering is available now at German Volkswagen dealers, and VW will begin the first deliveries in the second half of 2024.

Source: Volkswagen

