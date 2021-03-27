© 2021 New Atlas
Nissan actually sells this multifunctional 4WD mini-camper (in Japan)

By C.C. Weiss
March 27, 2021
Bed set-up with under-bed cargo and optional storage racks and bars
The bed will sleep these three comfortably, but a third adult or large child will probably want to look for an outside hammock or tent
Flip up one or both benches up and you get space for bikes and other large gear
Bed set-up with under-bed cargo and optional storage racks and bars
Some indoor/outdoor family adventure
The optional headliner rack can hold surfboards, fishing rods or both
Racks flipped up for fishing rods
Optional OGUshow interior fishing rod/surfboard rack
Available screen window
Much like the ES Mobility Concept Nissan showed earlier this year, the Multibed has an optional OGUshow rear awning/tent
The folding benches and removable table create a versatile space that becomes a family dining area, solo digital nomad workstation, double bed, sofa lounge or cargo load area
Optional tie-downs help drivers secure cargo like bicycles
Nissan NV350 Caravan Multibed
Much like in a European camper van, folding beds make the Nissan NV350 Caravan Multibed quite versatile
At just 470 cm long, the NV350 Multibed is a compact mini-camper
Center cushions fill the space between the left and right benches to create the bed
Camper kit folded away and ready for everyday or holiday cargo haul
Nissan went all in on the pandemic RVing craze, starting the year off by debuting one camper van concept after another, after a camper van-style mobile office. It seemed like it was only interested in showing concept vans, but as it turns out, Nissan had already launched a production multipurpose work/play camper van in Japan, not long before debuting its first 2021 concept. Developed in cooperation with its tuning subsidiary Autech, Nissan's NV350 Caravan Multibed is a convertible rear-lounge sleeper van perfect for use as a nomadic bedroom, family vacation shuttle, adventure chaser or mobile office.

The Multibed is very similar to the last of Nissan's early-2021 camper concept triumvirate, the OGUshow NV350 Caravan ES Mobility Concept, albeit simpler, less flashy and with a more concise name. It's built on the same boxy NV350 Caravan base van, in this case a long-body standard-roof model.

Nissan NV350 Caravan Multibed
The main difference between the Multibed and OGUshow concept is that the Multibed has dual folding benches instead of the more flexible bench/three-panel design of the concept van. That eliminates some of the different configurations the concept allowed but enables quick transformation between rear dining lounge, double bed and clear cargo area.

In order to accommodate onboard dining, the left and right benches leave space in the middle for legroom and access to the floor mount that holds in place the table/workstation. To create the 69 x 59-in (176 x 151-cm) longitudinal bed, campers simply install the center cushion panels atop the lips of the left and right bench frames. Nissan reckons the bed can sleep as many as three people, but it will certainly be more comfortable for two.

The bed will sleep these three comfortably, but a third adult or large child will probably want to look for an outside hammock or tent
The bed will sleep these three comfortably, but a third adult or large child will probably want to look for an outside hammock or tent

During the day, when cargo space is needed, the left and right benches fold against the walls, their frame legs folding neatly against the bases. This clears the load area for carrying luggage, sports gear or other cargo. For anything longer than a quick sleep-and-go stopover, that space can help store camping gear like a cooler, portable stove and dishes, since the Multibed is a sleeper van lacking any built-in kitchen equipment. Available tie-down tracks and D-rings are available to help secure cargo.

Camper kit folded away and ready for everyday or holiday cargo haul
Camper kit folded away and ready for everyday or holiday cargo haul

The NV350 Caravan has five seats total. It can carry a family of five for the ride, but at least two of those five will need a separate tent in order to comfortably stay the night.

The list of available Multibed accessories tie it directly to the OGUshow Mobility Concept. At first we thought Autech just made similar accessories, but it actually advertises a selection of OGUshow accessories that includes interior headliner fishing rod and surfboard racks, a tailgate awning/tent, and a tailgate towel/swimwear drying rack.

Some indoor/outdoor family adventure
Some indoor/outdoor family adventure

Nissan introduced the Multibed with a few other new domestic NV350 Caravan model variants last September. The camper van starts at ¥3.4 million, or ¥4.32 million for the 4WD version ... very attractive pricing when converted over to US$31,000 and $39,400.

Source: Nissan Japan

