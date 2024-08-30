VW California van life brand kicks off with mini-camper addition

Over the past seven years, Volkswagen has been quickly turning its iconic California from a single camper van into an entire family, completed by inviting in the Caddy California in 2020. This year, it makes it even more official: California is a new brand within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. In addition to camper vans small and large, the California brand will launch an expanded offering of technical support, products, destination and activity services, and experiences. But first, the all-new Caddy California PanAmericana joins the fray.

Volkswagen has been super-busy in the van and camper van space lately, having launched its all-new T7 California weeks before readying the ID. Buzz for its big US van life return. So it's not all that surprising to see it spin off an entire California brand, especially after it consolidated all its campers under the singular "California" name. What might surprise you is just how much more the new brand will be in addition to selling camper vans.

In addition to three sizes of camper van, the "California" name now represents a full brand worth of services and products VW Commercial Vehicles

“We are establishing a new brand at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles called California that goes far beyond our popular camper vans," explained Lars Krause, VW board member for sales and marketing. "With this new California world, the community of California drivers can now enjoy a unique spectrum of services, products and leisure adventures. The key point here: with the new California world, we make it easier to plan trips, travel, purchase equipment and matching accessories, rent or buy a camper van and experience exclusive events."

We're sure brand offerings will develop and evolve over time, but out of the gate, Volkswagen mentions that it will streamline the booking of event tickets, California camper van rentals through Roadsurfer, hotel stays, and activities complementary to camper van trips, such as surfing. Those services will be available through the California mobile app for one-stop trip planning, and members of the new "California Club" will enjoy special discounts.

Despite the common name, California won't be solely for California van owners. Volkswagen says that the products and services will be extended to owners of third-party Volkswagen-based camper vans, of which there are many.

The new PanAmericana doesn't get any substantive off-road upgrades, but it looks a little more rugged thanks to some lower cladding VW Commercial Vehicles

And, of course, you don't launch a new sub-brand without trying to hawk some merchandise. Volkswagen mentions a full line of California camper van accessories and lifestyle products will also be available through the app.

Perhaps most important of all, the California brand will offer service support. Vehicle problems can be particularly disruptive and disconcerting when on a road trip, so this could prove a very valuable cornerstone of the California brand experience.

"Ensuring that California drivers have technical support on trips is particularly important to us," Krause says. "That’s why we are the first camper van manufacturer to offer a Europe-wide mobility service by camper van specialists as part of the California world: the California Profi Service."

Yes, "Europe-wide" ... as in, the VW California brand is not coming to actual California, or any of the other 49 proud American states. There's still hope that Volkswagen will turn the ID. Buzz into a California camper van available Stateside, but for now, the brand is just another VW camper product to view from afar.

Volkswagen's PanAmericana package makes its way to the Caddy California camper van VW Commercial Vehicles

In a move some Americans might find to be salt in the wounds, Volkswagen goes beyond just naming its not-for-America sub-brand after the most populous American state, borrowing from our side of the Atlantic yet again for the first product released under the California brand. The all-new Caddy California PanAmericana debuts alongside the California brand at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which held its preview day on Friday and officially opens on Saturday.

Previously available only for the Caddy van, not camper, the PanAmericana package brings a slightly more rugged look without any nuts-and-bolts off-road upgrades. But the name, inspired by the great Pan-American Highway route through North and South America from Alaska to the tip of Argentina, immediately sparks visions of road-trip grandeur, perhaps even more effectively than the words "Volkswagen California."

The PanAmericana package may not include any actual off-road tweaking, but it helps out on the pavement with an upgraded standard feature set that includes a rear-view camera, park distance control, keyless start, digital instruments and LED exterior lighting. The dual-zone Climatronic air conditioner is sure to help ease tensions over those long, trying miles of a two-person road trip.

Aesthetics-wise, the newest Caddy California wears PanAmericana badging, rides on 17-in alloy wheels with matte-black innards, flashes a little ruggedness with contrast bumper and wheel arch cladding, and includes chrome and silver accents. The Düsseldorf debut van comes equipped with the optional rear slide-out mini kitchen, along with the standard outdoor table and chair set and interior camping blinds.

The Volkswagen Caddy California comes with an outdoor table and chair set VW Commercial Vehicles

We'll be heading out toi the Caravan Salon next week and will definitely be spending some time at Volkswagen's booth to bring back a better look at the Caddy California PanAmericana, new Multivan California and other products, while also getting a better feel for what to expect for the future of the California brand.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles

