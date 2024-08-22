First Volkswagen camper van in USA in decades starts well under $75K

It's been over two decades coming, but the Volkswagen camper van is finally riding again in the United States. Not only does the impending launch of the all-electric ID. Buzz mark the return to the US market of the sorely missed VW camper bus, it also helps fill the void of compact, affordable mini-camper options in general. With a walkaway price under $75,000, the very first American ID. Buzz camper van proves a nice departure from the $100K camper van prices common around the country.

Two weeks ago, Peace Vans announced the first plans for an American-market ID. Buzz camper van we've seen. It released its own initial pricing information, but without an official price tag for the ID. Buzz itself, prospective buyers were still left speculating about how much a full VW camper van would cost.

Volkswagen announced ID. Buzz pricing this week, detailing that the van will start at US$59,995 before a destination fee of $1,550. Unfortunately, Volkswagen's e-van won't be eligible for a federal tax credit because it's built outside the US at Volkswagen's Hanover plant in Germany. That leaves buyers having to foot the full $61,545 bill for the entry level Pro S model.

Peace Vans' Buzz Sleeper starts at $10,995, putting the first-available ID. Buzz camper van for the US market at a starting price of a $72,540 for van and camper kit. The kit promises to include a fold-out double bed and a slide-out tailgate kitchen complete with single-burner stove, sink and electric refrigerator. It requires the removal of the third seating row and installs behind the second row, allowing the ID. Buzz to serve an everyday MPV role even without swapping the camper box back out for the third row.

Peace Vans' $9,995 Buzz Sleeper is essentially a Buzz Box tailgate kitchen with a forward-expanding bed atop it Peace Vans

We confirmed with Peace that its kits will work with any of the ID. Buzz trims Volkswagen has announced. Those looking for a more capable all-wheeler won't yet find the off-road aftermarket support the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter enjoys, but they will be able to purchase a Buzz with 4Motion all-wheel drive from the factory. Buyers will have to step up to the Pro S Plus trim for that option and will pay a base price of $69,545, including destination, for a Pro S Plus 4Motion.

That means an AWD camper with Peace Sleeper kit slides in at a base of $80,540. This is particularly interesting because none of the midsize commercial vans previously available on the US market (e.g. Mercedes Metris and Ford Transit Connect) had an all-wheel or four-wheel-drive option. Those vans are no longer available, leaving both AWD and RWD ID. Buzz campers competing mostly with the rare conversion of minivans like the Toyota Sienna (available with AWD) and Kia Carnival (FWD-only).

The ID. Buzz gets stamped with an official EPA-estimated range of 234 miles (377 km) for the rear-wheel-drive model and 231 miles (372 km) for the AWD version. That's certainly better than the 108-mile (166-km) max-out we've seen from a larger Ford E-Transit camper van concept, though Ford has since improved the range of the high-roof Transit to an estimated 148 miles (238 km). The Buzz is shy of the 270-mile (435-km) range Grounded is now advertising on its BrightDrop Zevo-based electric motorhome.

The classic Microbus meets its modern redux Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz's limited range does cut into the open-road freedom for which Volkswagen camper buses are beloved, but drivers will find the van well-equipped for enjoying those zero-emissions miles. The base Pro S model packs plenty of interior features and comforts, including a 12.9-in infotainment display with wireless App Connect; 12-way power heated and ventilated front seats with dual armrests, massage, and memory; heated second-row outboard seats; three-zone Climatronic automatic climate control; a nine-speaker audio system; and Volkswagen Car-Net with Wi-Fi.

The Pro S also takes some of the stress out of long stints behind the wheel, bringing in driver-assistance features like the IQ.Drive suite, Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking, front and rear Park Distance Control, and Light Assist.

Shown here in a "Dune" interior, the VW ID. Buzz comes with a 12.9-in infotainment display Volkswagen

Stepping up to the Pro S Plus package adds a head-up display, around-vehicle area camera view, 700-watt 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, easy open/close dual power-sliding rear doors and tailgate, and a manually retractable tow hitch. The optional Flexboard extends the flat floor straight to the tailgate when the seats are folded, a good option for those looking to camp in the Buzz without spending on an add-on camper package.

Volkswagen will kick things off with the launch-only ID. Buzz 1st Edition. Based on the Pro S, it will include two-tone exterior paint, special badging and interior trim, roof rail crossbars, special 20-in wheels and an electrochromic glass roof that will serve as a gorgeous vanlife display of the night sky. It also includes the Harman Kardon audio system, easy open/close doors, Flexboard and Area View. Prices start at $67,045 for the RWD and $71,545 for the 4Motion AWD.

As initially announced, the US-market ID. Buzz will be available exclusively as a three-row long-wheelbase model, measuring in at a still-tiny 195 x 78 x 75 in (495 x 198 x 191 cm, L x W x H). All models will carry a 91-kWh battery, and the RWD model has a 282-hp single-motor drive while the AWD packs a 335-hp dual-motor drive.

Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Buzz Sleeper, Peace Vans' Buzz Box delivers refrigerated food storage, single-burner gas cooking and a dishwashing sink on a multi-slide layout Peace Vans

Peace Vans plans to begin installing its camper kits into customer vans in November. Besides the aforementioned Sleeper kit, it will offer just the tailgate kitchen, called the Buzz Box, and a fuller, fixed camper van floor plan called the Buzz Camper. The Buzz Box will retail for $7,995, but pricing for the Buzz Camper has not yet been finalized.

