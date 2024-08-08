Volkswagen camper vans make a grand return to the US market

Seattle's Peace Vans has built a brand around its love for classic Volkswagen camper vans, so it's not surprising to see the company jumping out of the gate with all guns blazing as the official American ID. Buzz launch draws near. The Buzz will be the first new VW van available on the American market in 22 years, after all. Peace Vans officially welcomes it with three camper packages that run the gamut from expandable tailgate kitchen to fully equipped mini-RV with kitchen, bed and dining lounge.

Knowing Peace Vans' history, it's not surprising that it's the first US camper van converter to announce an all-electric camper van (or three) based on the ID. Buzz. Company founder Harley Sitner has been lamenting the US market's loss of VW Transporter vans and campers since he first heard the news over two decades ago and has been doing the best he can to fill the void.

In 2013, Sitner, a former Microsoft exec, took over a local Seattle-area Volkswagen repair shop and grew Peace Vans into a classic-VW van and camper repair, restoration and rental business. A few years later, Peace launched its own Westy-inspired pop-top camper on the only German midsize van available in the US at the time: the Mercedes-Benz Metris. The company was also the conversion partner for the official Mercedes-Benz USA pop-up camper van: the refreshing but short-lived Metris Weekender.

The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is nearing its much-anticipated US launch Volkswagen

So an all-new, all-electric Volkswagen van coming to the US? No way was Peace Vans dropping to second place in putting out a camper product for that.

“Since the first days of Peace Vans, the single biggest question we’ve always been asked is, 'Where’s the new VW version of the old VW Campers?'” said Sitner. "We were lucky enough to visit some early pre-production units and decided to take the effort to build entirely new conversions, optimized for the ID.Buzz, from the ground up."

We're not sold on the tiny kitchen or single-burner stove, but the roomy L-shaped sofa dining lounge looks like a nice place to spend time Peace Vans

In fact, today Peace revealed three individual camper products it plans to begin installing on ID. Buzz vans later this year. The most comprehensive of the camper packages is the Buzz Camper, a full interior conversion that's laid out a little differently than anything we've seen out of mainland Europe or the UK.

Peace progresses its layout beyond the vis-a-vis sidewall sofa/kitchen floor plan that's become a staple of early ID. Buzz camper designs, creating a roomier L-shaped rear sofa that converts into a double bed. This makes for a more spacious day lounge and dining area and also allows the bed to stretch across the width of the cabin, providing a wider, more comfortable two-sleeper experience than possible in vans with a kitchen eating up sidewall space.

While this layout appears to optimize sleeping area and general elbow room, it does force Peace Vans into shoehorning a tiny kitchen between the front end of the sofa and the driver's seat. It certainly doesn't look like the most comfortable space in which to prepare meals day in and day out, but it does extend out the driver-side sliding door with a flip-up worktop for a little more work area.

Peace Vans follows Volkswagen (which followed many a third-party European converter) in designing an indoor/outdoor kitchen Peace Vans

This kitchen design would benefit from another exterior slide-out or two, but we suppose campsite cooks can always bring along a portable stove or grill and folding table for more cooking space.

For now, the Peace Buzz Camper is strictly a two-person model, as Peace will pull out all the rear seats to make room for the interior furnishings. It does say a DOT-approved rear seating solution for transporting more passengers is under development, however.

Better news still, Peace Vans confirms it's working on an ID. Buzz pop-up roof for a late-2025 debut. Customers of the first three Buzz camper products who want a pop-top will be allotted a spot in the preferential queue so they can have the roof added when it's ready to go.

Peace Vans will release Buzz Camper pricing in Q3 2024. Those who aren't happy walking away empty-handed in the pricing department (including us) do get a consolation prize: prices for the other two Peace Vans ID. Buzz camper products have been included in today's announcement.

Peace Vans' announcement doesn't specify, but the rendering here clearly shows it's leaning toward Dometic appliances for the Buzz Box, including the HYD canister/faucet system Peace Vans

The lineup pricing starts at US$7,995 for Peace's simplest piece of camper kit – the Buzz Box. This component is what Peace calls a custom-built chef's kitchen, and it looks perfect for simple tailgating or pairing with a tent on camping trips. It requires the removal of the third-row seating but allows for the second row to remain in place.

Peace Vans hasn't detailed exact Buzz Box specs, but it's clear from the renderings the multi-slide outdoor kitchen has been designed around Dometic components – the logo is even there atop that 35-L CFX3 refrigerator. That means customers can expect an 11-L HYD water canister or two feeding Dometic's magnetic-mount electric faucet. Renderings also show a sink basin sunk into its own drawer, a single-burner stove, and plenty of worktop space and storage.

The Buzz Sleeper is essentially the Buzz Box tailgate kitchen with an forward-expanding bed atop it Peace Vans

The mid-level Buzz Sleeper kit is essentially the Buzz Box paired with a fold-out bed. The bed rides in the tailgate and then extends forward over the folded second-row seats, promising a near-queen-size sleeping area. Retail price: $10,995.

In addition to beginning installation and delivery of the three camper kits for customer-owned vans in November 2024, Peace Vans plans to stock a limited ID. Buzz fleet of its own so customers can order turnkey campers with any of the aforementioned kits preinstalled and ready to drive off. It will also offer ID. Buzz camper rentals so travelers can experience electric VW van life without having to immediately buy in, extending partial payment credit to those who rent and decide to buy a Peace Buzz camper of their own.

ID. Buzz camper reservations and rental inquiries launch today through Peace Vans' website.

As for the base van itself, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz is still on track for arrival at dealerships this year. As you may recall, the American van will be available exclusively in long-wheelbase three-row size, as both a 282-hp RWD and 335-hp 4Motion AWD, each with a 91-kWh battery pack. Official EPA-estimated range and pricing for the three US trims (Pro S, Pro S Plus and 1st Edition) will be announced closer to launch.

Source: Peace Vans