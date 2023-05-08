VW ID. Buzz electric camper bus bursts with color and sustainability

Not two full weeks after looking in on the UK's first Volkswagen ID. Buzz camper van, we've now seen its second – and this one is available for purchase and rental. Custom van specialist Love Campers teamed with eco-rental outfitter Wild Drives to create a dual-tone camper bus that glows inside and out. Its white-and-day glow exterior is mirrored inside, where a clever, space-optimizing floor plan slides and flips to provide all the amenities of a proper RV, including a bathroom.

Day to the Dvan Buzz's night, the new Love Buzz debuts with one of the brightest paint jobs possible, a two-tone "lime yellow" and bright white paint job not so different from the suit the very first ID. Buzz concept wore on the day of its birth. Love goes all in on that one-two color punch, dressing its interior furniture in a matching look. It looks cool from a distance, but if those radioactively bright bits start burning through one's eyelids as they try to nod off, the novelty will wear off in a hurry.

Wild Drives estimates 200 miles of range for its ID. Buzz rental Love Campers

More impressive than what catches the eye is what lies beyond its reach, as Love's conversion maximizes space with some hideaway features. The refrigerator is a small electric cool box hidden behind a drop-down door panel on the base of the sofa, and the sofa seat itself conceals an extendable frame that pulls out to create a snug double bed. This alternative convertible sofa design takes the place of the "rock n roll" slide-and-fold bench/beds common in traditional Volkswagen Transporter campers, providing a side-facing sofa for kicking back during the day.

The fridge is hidden away in the sofa frame Love Campers

The lack of rear drive seating is of no concern here because the factory-roofed camper only sleeps two people, so it only needs to seat two on the way to camp. The kitchen area includes a pair of black discs protruding from the countertop, one a sink with lid and foldaway faucet, and one an induction burner ready to boil a kettle. A leisure battery system and roof-mounted solar panel help to keep that induction cooker, available toaster, lighting and all other equipment running, so there's no need for propane or fossil fuels of any kind (save, of course, for any burned in the process of creating the electricity used to charge the van).

Love further adds to the sustainable tilt of its Buzz camper van with materials that include bamboo surfaces and trim, FSC-certified wood structural components, and natural insulation comprising sheep's wool or hemp. Wild Drives even offers bamboo-fabric bedding to eke out every last drop of eco cred it can. So anyone looking to really lower their carbon footprint while camping should feel quite at home inside this particular van.

The kitchen area includes a sink and induction cooking hob Love Campers

Looking over Love's floor plan, we can't imagine even the most determined DIYer managing to squeeze a proper bathroom in there, unless perhaps the only bed is in a pop-up roof. Maybe the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz set to launch this summer will free creative minds in carving out a wet bath, but with an overall length that's expected to fall under 197 in (5 m), it'll still be a tight squeeze.

Which is to say that the bathroom available with Wild Drives' rental package consists of a portable toilet and an outdoor privacy tent. That's definitely better than no toilet at all, but if the campground has its own toilets, we suspect most will want to make the trip when they can.

Beyond preparing ID. Buzz vans for rental companies, Love can prepare custom floor plans for regular ID. Buzz owners, too Love Campers

Wild Drives stays fairly conservative on range, estimating an even 200 miles (322 km) per charge that's well below Volkswagen's advertised WLTP of up to 264 miles (425 km). The interior camper equipment certainly adds some range-sapping weight, and it's better to shoot low and come up high than vice versa. And regardless of estimate, each person's mileage will ultimately vary based on driving style, conditions, route, weather and more.

Whenever the battery bars do drop to nil, the Wild Drives Buzz camper promises to charge between 5 and 80 percent in the time it takes to grab a quick lunch (30 minutes).

Wild Drives advertises its camper van as the first ID. Buzz camper van rental available in the UK. Prices start at £150 (approx. US$190) per night, and those interested can put in booking requests now. An exclusively electric camper van rental service, Wild Drives is located in Brighton and Hove.

The bed looks a little snug, but it's designed to provide sleeping space for solo travelers and couples Love Campers

Love Campers is located not far from Wild Drives in East Sussex. It's not a wholly electric camper shop, but it has previous experience converting a variety of electric van models, including the Nissan e-NV200 and Citroën e-Dispatch. It says custom ID. Buzz camper conversion packages start at £17,000 ($21,450).

Love provides a closer look at its Buzz conversion in the three-minute video below.

VW ID Buzz Campervan Conversion VAN TOUR!!

Sources: Love Campers and Wild Drives

