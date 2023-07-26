Ventje plugs its cozy camper van package into all-electric VW ID. Buzz

A few years ago, Dutch startup Ventje made an immediate name for itself in the world of Volkswagen camper vans with a unique floor plan quite unlike the average. In fact, it didn't take long for the ultra-flexible transforming van to bring home a Red Dot Design Award. Now, Ventje's bringing its smart, innovative layout to the electric side of the camper van market. It fills out Volkswagen's ID. Buzz with a center lounge-sleeper floor plan complete with indoor/outdoor rear kitchen and integrated outdoor dining set. It's called the eVentje, and it's an even cuter, greener take on tiny RVing.

Ventje's floor plan is defined by its rear kitchen space, which stretches the full width of the load area. The dual-sided design blends common indoor kitchen block and outdoor tailgate cooking options into one, allowing campers to easily cook from either inside or out. This kitchen carries over to the eVentje, but the dual-burner gas stove gets swapped out for an induction cooktop, keeping in line with the all-electric nature of the build.

Since it no longer carries the sink/stove combo from the original Ventje camper van, the eVentje gets a slightly more upscale rectangular sink basin with tall faucet. Like the cooktop and inset fridge, the side-facing sink is equally accessible from inside or out. The drawers below feature a bidirectional design that lets them slide inward or outward.

Ventje lays out the full-width kitchen for indoor and outdoor cooking Ventje

The eVentje's central lounge also carries over from the original Ventje, providing loads of flexibility for base camp life. Campers can quickly transform the lounge from a single L-shaped sofa set against the driver-side wall, to a four-person vis-a-vis dining area with benches running the width of the van cabin, to a 79 x 55-in (200 x 140-cm) double bed stretching from the kitchen to the front seat backs.

To fit the double mattress into the compact 185-in-long (470-cm) ID. Buzz, Ventje had to shorten it by 4 inches (10 cm) compared to the version in its VW Transporter-based camper vans. Setting up the bed and lounge also requires sliding the seats forward to clear enough space. The 55-in bed width is the same across ICE and electric models.

To fit the central double bed in the short ID. Buzz van, Ventje relies on sliding the front seats forward for the extra room it needs Ventje

Not only does Ventje promote outdoor cooking with its dual-sided kitchen, it also promotes outdoor dining and living. The eVentje includes a collapsible outdoor table and chair set that stores away in a drawer. Within a few minutes, the pieces build up into a two-person bistro set, topped by seat cushions from inside for added comfort.

The one downside to Ventje's floor plan is that it eliminates belted rear seats, making it a dedicated two-seater and two-sleeper. Ventje says it's working on a rear seat option that will give eVentje four belted seats for the ride. An optional pop-up sleeper roof will also be available to create proper four-person electric family camper van.

Vis-a-vis eVentje dining configuration

Ventje

Ventje debuted its Buzz e-camper van last month and is offering it for order now at a base price of €95,000 (approx. US$105,425). It lists lead time at nine months and estimates camper van range at 233 miles (375 km) per charge.

The Germans and Britons got out of the gate first with ID. Buzz camper vans, but the Dutch are quickly catching up. Tonke has teased its own ID. Buzz camper van, the first version to be announced for basis on the larger long-wheelbase Buzz.

Source: Ventje

