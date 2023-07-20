Innovative Tonke EQV e-camper van further electrifies digital nomading

Tonke launched what was arguably the most impressive electric camper van of 2022 with its Mercedes-Benz EQV Touring. In an effort to help alleviate some of the expense of Mercedes EV technology, it complemented the fully converted Touring model with a simpler, more affordable EQV Adventure base model. Now it splits the difference between the two with the EQV Nomad, a versatile all-electric camper conversion that ditches the gas stove in favor of an induction cooktop. The new van also features a simple, flexible sliding kitchen, perfect for indoor laptop work and outdoor cooking.

We aren’t surprised to see a creative new electric camper van from Tonke, but we are surprised it showed up less than a day after we checked in on the Dutch company's Volkswagen ID. Buzz plans. That VW van isn't ready for a premiere just yet, but Tonke is still growing what promises to be one of, if not the, most impressive electric camper van lineups in the world.

The original two-model Tonke EQV electric camper van lineup welcomes a third member Tonke

Even after taking home multiple awards for its EQV camper van design, Tonke wasn’t quite satisfied with the offering. It liked the idea of having multiple price points, but it really wanted to make a simple Adventure-style base model without the cooking gas. The Adventure itself relies upon a tailgate-mounted camper-in-a-box kit with dual-burner gas stove.

So Tonke went back to the drawing board and did one of the things it does best, designing a creative new indoor/outdoor kitchen. Simpler than the classic swivel-out kitchen on the EQV Touring and VW Tonke Van, the new three-block kitchen stack secures to the floor behind the driver’s seat with its base. The storage-ready, induction cooker-topped midsection and the multipurpose kitchen top both slide out the door for outdoor cooking. They can also remain in place to cook inside.

The bidirectional sliding top of Tonke's new kitchen serves as a worktop, sink and desk Tonke

The topmost unit of the kitchen works as a cover for the dual-burner induction cooktop and as a food prep counter. Pull the cutting board top off, and it holds a collapsible basin sink in place for use with a jug of water. It also slides farther inward behind the swiveled front passenger seat to become a workstation, perfect for a digital nomad typing away on a laptop.

As standard, the induction cooktop powers up via a 230-V campground hookup, but Tonke also offers the option of adding an EcoFlow power station with integrated inverter and 230-V outlet for off-grid cooking. That would also be a handy option for plugging in a laptop, smartphone and other gadgets essential for remote work.

By eliminating the rear slide-out kitchen and its gas stove, Tonke makes room for an optional drawer system Tonke

Like the EQV Adventure, the Nomad has a three-seat rear bench that converts over into a bed measuring 57 x 80-in (145 x 203-cm). Instead of the Adventure's optional rear tailgate kitchen, however, the Nomad bed stands above an available tailgate drawer system, in which campers can store the optional 31-L fridge or their own cooler, luggage, cargo boxes, camping equipment and more.

The Nomad comes powered by Mercedes-Benz's 201-hp electric drive and offers an estimated range up to 224 miles (360 km).

Each EQV camper van comes standard with a fixed roof and single bed, and a pop-up sleeper roof is optional Tonke

Tonke has done a very nice job of removing the gas canister and reconfiguring the Adventure floor plan while keeping pricing much closer to the €73,919 (approx. US$82,300) Adventure model itself than the €90,588 ($100,875) Touring. At €77,019 ($85,750), the Nomad might even be the best all-around deal of the lineup, offering the versatile indoor/outdoor kitchen/workstation as standard in place of the optional outdoor-only tailgate kitchen on the Adventure.

EQV Nomad options include a pop-up sleeper roof for two extra berths, the EcoFlow power station, the compressor fridge, the rear drawers, interior window curtains and a sixth van seat. Tonke will be offering an EQV demo day at its Terheijden, NL headquarters on Saturday, August 5 and will have the Nomad on show. It will also have a standard Volkswagen ID. Buzz (no camper conversion just yet) on hand for comparison.

Source: Tonke

