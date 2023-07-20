VW's ID. Buzz Glamper Van ready to make music lovers (road) trip hard

European RV manufacturers have already delivered a few very different ID. Buzz electric camper van options. But what the world is really waiting for is the official Volkswagen ID. California. Well, the good news is VW Commercial Vehicles is offering a first look at an ID. Buzz camper van designed in-house. The bad news – it's not the ID. California, or vaguely related, but merely a one-off psychedelic show car developed to add a splash of colorful advertising to this year's PennFest music festival in Buckinghamshire, UK. For better or worse, it does (kind of) hark back to the V-Dub camper bus glory days.

Far from a functional camper, Volkswagen's new "Glamper Van" explodes with color thanks to a wavy, extra-bright multi-hued wrap outside and a Rose Parade float's worth of flowers inside. About the only thing remotely useful for actual camping is the poofy sofa, which looks like it could drop into bed form with the kick of a heel – true Summer of Love shaggin' wagon style. A secondary rainbow of color glows from the vibrant light orbs behind the couch.

We wouldn't want to live there, but the Glamper Van offers up a unique space for Instagram photos VW Commercial Vehicles

PennFest goers will not be camping out in the Glamper Van, anyway, as Volkswagen has designed it to be an Instagram-friendly photo booth, with hopes that the sweaty, music-drunk masses will stop by between sets and push a little free social advertising out to the world. The concept follows the equally colorful Multivan "Pamper Van" VW debuted at last year's Cornbury Festival.

In addition to the Insta-Glamper, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will have the standard ID. Buzz on display, focusing in on how the electric mini-MPV can make the perfect festival-hopper. The festival takes place July 21 and 22.

On the real ID. Buzz camper front, Dutch RV innovator Tonke recently teased its first Buzz-based electric camper van, which will benefit from the extra size of the long-wheelbase variant Volkswagen revealed last month.

Tonke plans to be one of the first builders to create a camper van based on the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz VW Commercial Vehicles

Still in the works for a future premiere, Tonke's ID. Buzz camper van hasn't been previewed in much more detail than VW's Glamper Van. Tonke has said that it will focus on versatility, developing a van that's as useful for everyday driving and mobile office work as it is for camping. The camper van will be also available in all-wheel drive, making for a more all-season/terrain capable e-camping experience.

Tonke was among the first to turn Mercedes-Benz's EQV electric van into a camper and also offers a Volkswagen T6/6.1-based camper. Both of those vans feature innovative swivel-out kitchen to support indoor/outdoor cooking, along with an available dual-bed layout with pop-up sleeper roof.

Tonke plans to launch its Buzz camper van in early 2024. We'll keep an eye out for more details as the time approaches.

Sources: Volkswagen, Tonke