© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Grounded makes wildly modular electric smart RV with 250-mile GM Zevo

By C.C. Weiss
October 18, 2023
Grounded makes wildly modular electric smart RV with 250-mile GM Zevo
The BrightDrop Zevo 600 makes a bold, sleek and roomy base vehicle for all-electric motorhome design
The BrightDrop Zevo 600 makes a bold, sleek and roomy base vehicle for all-electric motorhome design
View 9 Images
The BrightDrop Zevo 600 makes a bold, sleek and roomy base vehicle for all-electric motorhome design
1/9
The BrightDrop Zevo 600 makes a bold, sleek and roomy base vehicle for all-electric motorhome design
The Grounded G2 promises up to 250 miles of range, more than double the range of its original G1 camper van
2/9
The Grounded G2 promises up to 250 miles of range, more than double the range of its original G1 camper van
Getting groovy on the open road
3/9
Getting groovy on the open road
A commercial-style rear door opens the G2 up for outdoor showers and breezy afternoon siestas
4/9
A commercial-style rear door opens the G2 up for outdoor showers and breezy afternoon siestas
All of Grounded's furniture modules and accessories mount to the track lining the interior
5/9
All of Grounded's furniture modules and accessories mount to the track lining the interior
The Zevo 600 includes a digital cockpit, driver-assistance tech like lane keeping assist and front and rear parking assist, and AWD
6/9
The Zevo 600 includes a digital cockpit, driver-assistance tech like lane keeping assist and front and rear parking assist, and AWD
Grounded uses a portable induction cooker and flush-top sink to maintain loads of kitchen work space
7/9
Grounded uses a portable induction cooker and flush-top sink to maintain loads of kitchen work space
Transverse raised double bed
8/9
Transverse raised double bed
A look at Grounded's first sample G2 floor plan
9/9
A look at Grounded's first sample G2 floor plan
View gallery - 9 images

Electric camper vans are finally arriving in the United States, and they're starting to look like a legitimate option for actual road travel and camping. The Tesla and SpaceX alums at Detroit startup Grounded settled for a measly 108 miles (174 km) with the Ford E-Transit-based G1 camper van they introduced earlier this year, but they were really just biding their time until something more robust was ready to go. That something is the simply named G2, which uses a Zevo 600 electric step van from GM spinoff BrightDrop to offer up to 250 miles (402 km) of range and a modular living area with the floor space of a small apartment.

While electrification presents some formidable challenges to the RV industry (see that 108-mile figure above), it offers some compelling benefits as well. Most notably, many of the electric vans and commercial vehicles we've seen debut so far look like they will make for some of the coolest-looking camper vans since the 1960s and 70s. Even though they were designed for other purposes, many look like they were crafted from the ground up for RVing, offering large, cavernous interiors and futuristic styling that could sell the public on the idea of all-electric van life way sooner than expected.

We're thinking of efforts from the likes of Canoo and Arrival, along with the BrightDrop Zevo series. The lack of need for an engine-housing hood gives the Zevo a cab-forward stance, tall, steep glasshouse and long, level roofline that, to our eyes, meld together far more naturally than the protruding snouts and towering, top-heavy roofs of ICE vans.

GM says the BrightDrop EV600's 20-month concept-to-commercialization development is the fastest in its history
GM says the BrightDrop EV600's 20-month concept-to-commercialization development is the fastest in its history

The 290-in-long (737-cm) Zevo 600 manages to look clean and stylish while still offering serious RV-ready dimensions. Its roof may look lower and sleeker than the super-ultra-maxi high-roof options on full-size ICE vans, but it still extends over top 6.8 ft (2 m) of interior headroom below. Meanwhile, the van's 615 sq ft (57 sq m) of floor space looks like a figure that might list in for a one-bedroom apartment.

Add in a respectable range of 250 miles and all-wheel drive, and it's no wonder startups have been trampling each other to show the first Zevo 600 camper vans.

Getting groovy on the open road
Getting groovy on the open road

A versatile base vehicle demands a versatile camping space, and Grounded sees itself more as the innovator behind a modular camper ecosystem than a converter of any one van product or series of products. Its modular design makes the trip from G1, to AT, to G2, this time starting with a full set of tie-down tracks running the length of the van cabin walls, floor and ceiling. From there, buyers can select from a library of modules to create individualized floor plans that meet their needs, an approach quite similar to the one Dutch shop Van Jorn uses for ICE vans.

Beyond just creating an initial floor plan, G2 owners will be able to shake things up by adding and removing modules to rearrange layouts. At the end of the Zevo 600's lifecycle, they should even be able to pull the modules out and install them into a new vehicle, assuming they didn't grind down with the wear and tear of road travel.

"Over time, as your life changes and your use cases change, the vehicle can change with you," explained Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro. "Customers can replace the modules themselves by removing some fasteners, taking out one module, and inserting a new one."

All of Grounded's furniture modules and accessories mount to the track lining the interior
All of Grounded's furniture modules and accessories mount to the track lining the interior

Module options are set to include a queen bed, seats for up to seven people, a pull-out table/workstation, and an electric-driven kitchen block with induction cooktop. Grounded augments the high-capacity 165-kWh BrightDrop traction battery with a 10-kWh leisure battery charged off the vehicle and via 640 watts of rooftop solar.

To keep things lean, green and clean, Grounded builds its furniture out of KoskiDecor Eco Transparent, a decorative Baltic birch plywood finished with a translucent melamine coating. The company offers 11 different color options, and while we're not sure that shade of green was the most flattering choice for debut, we suppose it does support the eco-friendly messaging.

Grounded ensures the G2 interior is as cutting-edge as the vehicular platform that surrounds it by equipping the space with a smart home control system that ties all onboard electronics into an app-based control and monitoring system. It also adds Starlink satellite internet for on-the-go connectivity from anywhere.

Grounded uses a portable induction cooker and flush-top sink to maintain loads of kitchen work space
Grounded uses a portable induction cooker and flush-top sink to maintain loads of kitchen work space

The finalized floor plan will ultimately be up to each buyer, but Grounded highlights the Zevo's size and length in its sample floor plan, installing a long, open-counter kitchen across from a wide closet. Even with those extended fixtures, it still has room to sandwich in a dual-bench dinette with foldaway table just in front of the rear transverse double bed. There's no hint of a bathroom, but there is an outdoor shower, and planned options include a wet bathroom and water heating.

A commercial-style rear door opens the G2 up for outdoor showers and breezy afternoon siestas
A commercial-style rear door opens the G2 up for outdoor showers and breezy afternoon siestas

The G2 order books open on Wednesday, with pricing starting at US$187,500, after federal tax credit. A $1,000 refundable deposit is required at the time of order. Grounded plans to begin deliveries before the end of 2023.

Source: Grounded RVs

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Automotiveelectric-camperbrightdropsmart RVCampervanMotorhomeMotorhomesRVElectric VehiclesCampingOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!