Canoo's "Lifestyle Vehicle" electric van to start at $35,000

Mobility startup Canoo now has a number of electric vehicles in the pipeline, but has now offered a few new details on what will be the first cab off the rank, a multipurpose van it calls the "Lifestyle Vehicle." The company's entry to the market carries a relatively modest price tag in the world of EVs, with preorders now open for the all-electric van and a couple of its other offerings.

Originally conceived as a spacious people mover only available through a subscription model, Canoo offered a first look at its debut van back in 2019. The vehicle was to be built on the company's EV skateboard platform and be powered by an 80-kWh battery pack, which can be recharged to 80 percent in under half an hour and offers a range of 250 miles (400 km).

These core details remain unchanged, as does the single-motor drivetrain sending 300 hp to the rear wheels, along with the electronically-limited top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h). The cabin offers the same type of spacious interior you'd find in an SUV, with seating for five to seven, which Canoo says is suitable for families, ride-hailing, urban transport and adventures.

Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle offers an interior likened to an SUV with enough space for five to seven people Canoo

However, what has changed in the couple of years since Canoo first announced the van is the addition of different trim options, including base, premium and adventure. Adventure includes improved bumpers and a new metal skid plate for durability, along with more ground clearance and a "more muscular profile."

Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle will be available in a number of trim options Canoo

Canoo has announced that pricing for the Lifestyle Vehicle will begin at US$34,750 and run up to $49,950, depending on the trim and other options. It has opened up preorders for the van via a deposit of $100, along with its previously announced electric pickup truck and delivery van, though no pricing has been revealed for those models.

The company says the Lifestyle Vehicle will hit the market in 2022, with deliveries for the pickup truck and delivery van to follow in 2023.

Source: Canoo