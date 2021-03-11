Canoo reveals compact but capable electric pickup truck

LA-based electric mobility company Canoo has pulled back the curtain on its third vehicle, following the launch of a subscription-based people mover and a delivery van. The company has now joined the likes of Tesla, Bollinger, Rivian and others to add an all-electric pickup truck to its vehicle fleet.

"Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive," said Canoo's Tony Aquila. "This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it’s your platform and she’s bad to the bone."

The vehicle certainly has a different look to it than other electric pickup trucks that have been announced, which tend to be very much like their ICE brethren. Gone is the long hood, and instead the cabin has been pushed way forward for maximum visibility.

There's seating in front for two, and a customizable rear compartment as well, which can be used for additional seating or to "support additional purpose-built use-case configurability." Meanwhile, the front and rear bumpers incorporate tow hooks and metal skid plates, while also hosting the vehicle's fog lights.

Canoo's electric skateboard platform allows for the cabin to be moved forward Canoo

The pickup will be built on Canoo's proprietary battery electric platform, which incorporates the battery pack, electric drive componentry, a steer-by-wire system, brake-by wire and more in a skateboard chassis that the company demonstrated very effectively when pro driver Sara Price took the stripped-down skatekart for a spin last year.

The full vehicle specs will be released closer to the 2023 production window, but Canoo has shared that both dual and rear motor options will be offered, with the former producing 600 hp and 550 lb.ft (745.6 Nm) of torque. Drivers can look forward to more than 200 miles (320 km) of per charge range, too.

The pickup has a 112.2-inch (2,850-mm) wheelbase, and a total length of 184 in (4,674 mm), though users can pull out an extension to form a fully enclosed 213-in (5,410 mm) bed, making hauling lengthy material that much easier. Payload capacity is reported to be 1,800 lb (816 kg), and there's a tow hitch receiver for hauling extra cargo.

The pickup bed can be extended for hauling large items Canoo

The bed comes in at 64 in wide and 72 in long (1,625 x 1,828 mm) – or 102 in (2,590 mm) in length with the extension – and is 21 in (533 mm) deep. There's perimeter lighting on all sides of the bed, and the third brake light does double duty as an overhead lamp. Both side panels are home to a flip-down table that can serve as a workbench with power sources close by, or be used for meal prep at camp. And around front, Canoo has included a fold-down worktable with a built-in cargo storage space.

For organized types, modular space dividers are available to separate sections of the bed, gear can be secured using configurable tie downs, and bikes can be locked down with the help of modular wheel chocks. A hidden step pulls out from the side too, for ease of access to the contents of the truck bed. This features its own storage area for stowing away things like a first-aid kit or a business laptop.

There are power points available on all sides of the vehicle for plugging in tools, with the company saying that workers can look forward to all day usage with "as little as 10 percent impact on vehicle range."

Canoo reports that the electric pickup has been designed with campers in mind Canoo

In all, the pickup will be 87 in (2,209 mm) wide with mirrors and will stand 76 in (1,930 mm) high, though adding a 48 x 54-inch (1,219 x 1,371-mm) roof rack will increase the vehicle's height by six inches. And in what will be good news to campers, the Canoo electric pickup will be able to accommodate numerous camper shells and outdoor adventure gear.

Pre-orders for the Canoo electric pickup truck are set to open in Q2 of this year ahead of estimated deliveries to customers in 2023.

Source: Canoo