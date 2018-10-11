But Bollinger has been keeping busy since the B1's July 2017 debut, moving its headquarters from upstate New York to Michigan to better embed itself in the US automotive industry. It's also shifted its attention away from the two-door and toward a four-door B1, releasing some updated specifications along the way – including a bump up of 120 hp. It now says it'll start popping B1 and B2 trucks out of the oven by 2020. So things appear to be moving in the right direction, if we take Bollinger at its word.