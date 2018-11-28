Speaking of off-road, the "adventure vehicle" tag isn't just marketing speak. The R1T is built for hard, all-out on/off-road fun, whether it's serving as the main vessel for that fun or just a shuttle to it. The truck can ford through waters up to 3.3 feet (1 m) deep and cushion rough terrain with a "go-anywhere" suspension system with unequal length double wishbones up front and a multi-link in back. The air suspension provides ride height control so you can rely on 14 in (360 mm) of ground clearance when off-roading, then optimize aerodynamics on the highway by dropping it down to 9.4 in (240 mm). Lower it to 8 in (200 mm) upon arrival to make it easier to jump out. The suspension system also includes adaptive damping and dynamic roll control.