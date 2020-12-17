Canoo unveils its second all-electric vehicle, a multi-purpose delivery van

Just over a year after announcing a subscription-based electric vehicle model, and a couple of months after showing off its skateboard chassis in the form of a bare-bones skatekart, LA-based electric mobility company Canoo has today taken the wraps off a Class 1 electric delivery van called the MPDV.

The MPDV – or Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle – has been designed to meet the demands of small business owners and last-mile delivery operations, but could also suit the needs of a variety of contractors, utilities workers, service technicians and so on. And Canoo has also thrown out an invite to bigger companies to design vehicles tailored to their specific needs.

The delivery vehicle is based on the company's electric platform, which benefits from steel frame construction, and will initially be offered in two vehicle sizes.

The MPDV1 will be 6.2 ft tall, 14.4 ft long and 6.4 ft wide (1.8 x 4.3 x 1.9 m), with a 9.4 -ft (2.8-m) wheelbase and ground clearance of 7.3 in (18.5 cm). The design also allows for a low step-in height of 17 inches (43 cm). It will have a total cargo capacity of 200 cubic ft (5.66 m3), and will be able to haul up to 1,980 lb (898 kg) in cargo – though a further 30 ft3 can be carried in the cabin.

Estimated per charge EPA range will depend on battery size, with a 40-kWh battery offering up to 130 mi (208 km), a 60-kWh battery could get up to 190 mi (305 km) and 230 mi (370 km) could be had from the 80-kWh battery. Support for DC fast charging is included, which could get the larger battery pack from 20 to 80 percent in less than half an hour.

The MPDV1 variant has a cargo capacity out back of up to 200 cubic feet, while the MPDV2 maxes out at 450 cubic feet Canoo

The MPDV2 measures 17.1 x 7.2 x 8.4 ft (5.2 x 2.1 x 2.5 m, LWH), with the same wheelbase, step-in and ground clearance as model one. This version can accommodate 450 ft3 of cargo in back, and 50 ft3 more in the cabin, with total payload of up to 1,760 lb (798 kg) available. And again, estimated EPA battery life depends on the size of the battery pack – 90 mi (144 km) for 40 kWh, 140 mi (225 km) for 60 kWh and 190 mi for 80 kWh.

Either way, the vehicle is powered by a single 200-HP (149-kW), front-wheel drive motor producing 236 lb.ft (320 Nm) of torque. It features variable ratio steer-by-wire, double wishbone suspension, manages Level 2.5 autonomy, and has data reporting capabilities.

An included bi-directional onboard charger offers the possibility of powering equipment and tools directly from the vehicle's battery pack, with the option of including a 125-V or 240-V plug in the vehicle itself.

Looking to cover as many hauling needs as possible, Canoo has hinted at larger third model also being in the pipe, which will roll into the Class 3 truck category following the official production launch of the Class 1 vehicles.

Per charge range depends on model and battery pack size, but Canoo estimates a maximum EPA range of up to 230 miles for the MPDV1 and 190 miles for the MPDV2 Canoo

"We created our multi-purpose delivery vehicle from the inside out, with the ergonomics of the driver in mind and with attention to detail to help them be happier and more productive at work," said Canoo's Tony Aquila. "The vehicle is affordable and offers greater cargo capacity than the current electric delivery offerings in its class. We aim to lower the total cost of ownership and increase return on investment for everyone from local small business owners to large fleets."

Canoo makes much of the MPDV's potential for saving businesses money over the total cost of ownership, estimating that customers "can achieve between US$50,000 to $80,000 improvement on return on capital over six to seven years, depending on the use case, as compared to other top selling delivery vehicles."

The MPDV is up for pre-order now for a refundable deposit of $100 per vehicle, with pricing due to start at around $33,000. Limited production is set to start in 2022, moving to scaled production and official launch the following year. The video below has more.

DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY: THE MULTI-PURPOSE DELIVERY VEHICLE

Product page: Canoo MPDV