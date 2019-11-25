Pre-orders for Tesla's Cybertruck approach 200k

While the big reveal of Tesla’s Cybertruck didn’t entirely go to plan, the pre-orders are starting to pour in for the company’s polarizing pickup. Thousands upon thousands have laid down a deposit in the three days since its introduction, according to CEO Elon Musk, who has also hinted at some forthcoming features for what he’s dubbed the “official truck of Mars.”

There were quite a few talking points to emerge from the Cybertruck launch, with the on-stage shattering of its armored glass proving a particularly popular one. There was also an over-the-top light and laser show, a sharp triangular design that nobody saw coming and the battering of an innocent door panel with an actual sledgehammer.

Tesla's bizarre Cybertruck, with two unfortunately non-smash resistant windows Tesla Motors

Another was the surprisingly low cost. Pricing for the Tesla Cybertruck begins at US$39,900, while higher-specced versions with longer range will carry price tags of $49,900 and $69,900. This has been warmly received by future customers, with 146,000 laying down a refundable $100 deposit to get their names on the pre-order list within 72 hours of the Cybertruck's introduction.

At the time of writing, At least 187,000 had laid down the cash. Just for the sake of context, this is already more than the amount of Model 3s Tesla was able to build and ship in all of 2018.

Noting that the average daily mileage for a car in the US is 30 miles (48 km), Musk also stated on Twitter that Cybertruck owners will be able to add a solar charging option, which will enable the car to generate 15 miles (24 km) of extra range a day. This may be upped further through the addition of solar wings that could provide enough extra juice to travel 30 to 40 miles (48 to 64 km) per day.

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Musk also shared a video of the Cybertruck heading uphill with a F-150, Ford’s highly popular pick-up truck, and offered an explanation for the armored glass gaffe.

Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Source: Twitter