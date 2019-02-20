The Oasis package appears to create a cozy, space-efficient mini-camper space for duos and singles, and it also does so at an affordable price, starting at US$8,500 for the kit described. Throw in the $32,210 2019 Sienna L base price (after delivery fee), and you're driving away in a brand-new camper van for under $41,000. All-wheel drive is not offered on the base-level L, so you'll have to pay a $37,570+ van price for an LE AWD or higher trim. Of course, you could always go used and send the overall price tumbling down — Oasis works with all generations of Sienna.