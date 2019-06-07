Westfalia may be best known around the world for its classic VW camper buses, but its James Cook van has an equally illustrious history, befitting of the explorer for whom it was named. Westfalia first introduced the van in 1977, building it atop the brand-new Mercedes T1. It was positioned as a more comfortable alternative to other campers of the time, boasting amenities like a wet bathroom, and experienced fast success, going on to become a bestseller for the conversion shop. Mercedes itself sold the van directly in several variants, much as it does today with the Westfalia-built Marco Polo.