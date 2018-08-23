Düsseldorf is the world's largest motorhome and caravan trade show, and this will be the first show since the launch of the new Sprinter. So Mercedes will be focusing on the Sprinter's nuts and bolts, along with the new concepts described above. It explains that the new Sprinter has been designed to be more motorhome-friendly than ever before and can be ordered directly from the factory with camper-specific features like swivel driver cab seats and an electric parking brake that replaces the manual lever, freeing easier passthrough from driver cab to motorhome cabin.