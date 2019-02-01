The V-Class looks largely the same, but wears some subtle restyling up front. The new front bumper design is nearly all intake, and the radiator grille is filled out with diamond mesh. Buyers can add a little more color to their V-Class with four new options on offer: steel blue and hyacinth red metallic give the van a bit more vibrancy, while graphite grey metallic and selenite grey metallic add new neutral looks. Buyers can also choose from a selection of restyled 17-, 18- and 19-in light-alloy wheels.