La Strada and Oberaigner turn the Mercedes Sprinter into rugged 4x4 camper vanView gallery - 18 images
One of the 4x4 camper vans from the recent CMT show worth a closer look, the La Strada Regent S 4x4 combines all-terrain capability with the latest in Mercedes van technology. Going beyond the factory Sprinter 4x4, Germany's La Strada went across the border to Austria, commissioning the folks at Oberaigner to beef its camper van up with a permanent all-wheel drive, locking differentials and an off-road gear reduction. What follows is a rugged camper van ready to shuttle adventurous duos to the heights of mountains and the depths of desert canyons.
This month's La Strada Regent S 4x4 debut continues a story that started at last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, where La Strada showed the Regent S based on the all-new gen-3 Mercedes Sprinter. The company mentioned the 4x4 option at the time but wasn't ready to show the first 4x4 model. It did so in time for CMT, where it provided more details about its new Sprinter 4WD camper van.
La Strada starts its conversion off with a factory Sprinter 4x4 with selectable all-wheel drive system. Engaged while the vehicle is at standstill or rolling at low speeds up to 6 mph (10 km/h), the AWD splits torque 35/65 front/rear under normal driving conditions. When the vehicle experiences traction loss, the 4ETS electronic traction system brakes the slipping wheel(s) in short pulses while increasing torque to the wheels with the most traction. Mercedes says that the system effectively mimics front, rear and inter-axle differentials.
The Sprinter 4x4 also includes a body lift in comparison to the 2WD Sprinter, and the Regent S 4x4 rides 4.3 in (110 mm) higher up front and 3.1 in (80 mm) in back.
To further improve the Regent S' off-road capability, La Strada partnered up with Austrian 4WD specialist Oberaigner, converting the selectable AWD into a permanent system that powers all four wheels all the time. La Strada and Oberaigner also offer a series of upgrades, including an off-road gear reduction, mechanically switchable longitudinal and transverse differential locks, and all-terrain tires. These additions make the Regent S a more robust 4WD adventure van, allowing drivers to better manage rough, unpredictable terrain.
The 19.4-foot (5.9-m) Regent S features a versatile, two-person floor plan optimized for outdoor adventurers. The transverse double bed folds away neatly, clearing out space for bicycles, surfboards and other gear. The central quadrant of the van is filled out with a wet bath with shower, sink and toilet and a fully equipped kitchen area with triple-burner stove and 65-L compressor fridge. Up front, there's a dinette set with seating for four.
Standard Regent S equipment includes Truma Combi 4 heat/hot water, a 100-L fresh water tank and a 100-Ah gel battery. La Strada also offers a variety of camper conversion options, including air conditioning, a 100-W solar system, an EFOY fuel cell charging system and lithium battery storage.
The Regent S 4x4 starts at €80,265 (approx. US$91,750) with a 161-hp 2.2-liter CDI four-cylinder engine. A larger 188-hp 3.0-liter CDI V6 is available, as are several optional base-van upgrade packages that bring technologies like adaptive cruise control, active brake assist and active lane keeping assist.
Source: La Strada
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more