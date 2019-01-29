One of the 4x4 camper vans from the recent CMT show worth a closer look, the La Strada Regent S 4x4 combines all-terrain capability with the latest in Mercedes van technology. Going beyond the factory Sprinter 4x4, Germany's La Strada went across the border to Austria, commissioning the folks at Oberaigner to beef its camper van up with a permanent all-wheel drive, locking differentials and an off-road gear reduction. What follows is a rugged camper van ready to shuttle adventurous duos to the heights of mountains and the depths of desert canyons.

