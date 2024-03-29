© 2024 New Atlas
Inkunzi camper makes Toyota Land Cruiser one angry bull of a micro-RV

By C.C. Weiss
March 28, 2024
Inkunzi camper makes Toyota Land Cruiser one angry bull of a micro-RV
The Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi truck camper features a slide-out extension for its bedroom
The Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi truck camper features a slide-out extension for its bedroom
The Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi truck camper features a slide-out extension for its bedroom
The Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi truck camper features a slide-out extension for its bedroom
As seems to be common for South African camper trucks and trailers, the Inkunzi swings, slides, pops and flips open at camp to create a much larger base camp than you'd expect from a single-cab truck
As seems to be common for South African camper trucks and trailers, the Inkunzi swings, slides, pops and flips open at camp to create a much larger base camp than you'd expect from a single-cab truck
Roof-mounted solar is available optionally
Roof-mounted solar is available optionally
Two Inkunzi-equipped trucks meet in the wild
Two Inkunzi-equipped trucks meet in the wild
Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi on a Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series
Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi on a Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series
The Infanta 4x4 fits a variety of single-cab pickups ... or "bakkies" as they're known in South Africa
The Infanta 4x4 fits a variety of single-cab pickups ... or "bakkies" as they're known in South Africa
Infanta 4x4 gives the near-10-foot-long Inkunzi quite a departure angle
Infanta 4x4 gives the near-10-foot-long Inkunzi quite a departure angle
The spare tire carrier comes standard on Land Cruiser-based models, while the jerry can holders are available as add-ons
The spare tire carrier comes standard on Land Cruiser-based models, while the jerry can holders are available as add-ons
You can see the shower and mirror in this photo, and the shower curtain drops down out of the hatch over the doorway
You can see the shower and mirror in this photo, and the shower curtain drops down out of the hatch over the doorway
The kitchen stretches most of the length of the sidewall
The kitchen stretches most of the length of the sidewall
Switchboard and monitoring panel
Switchboard and monitoring panel
The Inkunzi comes standard with a Cadac portable camping stove designed for use on the fold-down work area
The Inkunzi comes standard with a Cadac portable camping stove designed for use on the fold-down work area
Plenty of room for cooking and dining essentials
Plenty of room for cooking and dining essentials
The simple sink features a faucet in the upper cabinet and a bracket that holds the collapsible basins
The simple sink features a faucet in the upper cabinet and a bracket that holds the collapsible basins
The Inkunzi accommodates up to a 90-L fridge/freezer right inside its hatch for access while cooking
The Inkunzi accommodates up to a 90-L fridge/freezer right inside its hatch for access while cooking
This Inkunzi camper canopy hops aboard a Toyota Hilux, another revered brand in global off-road travel
This Inkunzi camper canopy hops aboard a Toyota Hilux, another revered brand in global off-road travel
Opening up the Hilux Inkunzi camper truck
Opening up the Hilux Inkunzi camper truck
Infanta 4x4 loads all types of storage space everywhere it can fit it ... including on the inside of the door and over-door hatch
Infanta 4x4 loads all types of storage space everywhere it can fit it ... including on the inside of the door and over-door hatch
Hilux Inkunzi camper truck kitchen
Hilux Inkunzi camper truck kitchen
Inside, the Inkunzi has a double bed that folds out as the expansion slides
Inside, the Inkunzi has a double bed that folds out as the expansion slides
Not many trucks are as ready as this one to explore those lush hills and mountains for days on end
Not many trucks are as ready as this one to explore those lush hills and mountains for days on end
Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi two ways
Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi two ways
Closer look at the kitchen faucet
Closer look at the kitchen faucet
With a hardcore built-for-a-lifetime construction and a Toyota Land Cruiser or Hilux chassis to ride on, the Inkunzi is built to get off the beaten track and really explore the land
With a hardcore built-for-a-lifetime construction and a Toyota Land Cruiser or Hilux chassis to ride on, the Inkunzi is built to get off the beaten track and really explore the land
This photo teased Infanta 4x4's recent Caravan Show appearance, but we've included it because it shows the shower room deployed and ready to go
This photo teased Infanta 4x4's recent Caravan Show appearance, but we've included it because it shows the shower room deployed and ready to go
Charging into the bumps like a bull at the matador's red cape
Charging into the bumps like a bull at the matador's red cape
Camp down this rough track should be pretty serene
Camp down this rough track should be pretty serene
The Toyota Land Cruiser needs no introduction as one of the world's most capable, dependable off-road vehicles. We've seen some pretty impressive go-anywhere camper trucks that take advantage of that world-renowned capability, from compact, stealthy pop-tops to jaw-dropping expandable bush huts. The Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi camper canopy might just surpass them all in terms of its overall level of off-grid utility and visual impressiveness. The molded aerospace-composite survival toolbox stretches off the single-cab Land Cruiser or Hilux chassis, providing the space to comfortably house, feed, clean and equip a pair of ambitious overland drifters.

The Inkunzi wasn't the newest camping rig on display at last month's Caravan Show at South Africa's Gallagher Center. In fact, it's been one of Infanta 4x4's signature products for the better part of a decade, evolving slightly over the years into the current form that flexes before you.

Not many trucks are as ready as this one to explore those lush hills and mountains for days on end
Not many trucks are as ready as this one to explore those lush hills and mountains for days on end

The Inkunzi was, however, the most awe-inspiring piece of go-anywhere overlander ingenuity we saw while perusing hard goods from the show, immediately inspiring wanderlustful images of journeys northward through the varied biomes of Africa, over to Europe and eastward through Asia, and on up into the permafrost expanse of the Arctic. The fact that the Inkunzi is often pictured aback an agelessly hard-edged Land Cruiser 70 Series single-cab only adds to its expedition-ready mystique, and the Toyota Hilux single-cab setup doesn't diminish the rig whatsoever.

As for the name, not only does it ring tough when landing in the ear, it is a tough name all around. It means "bull" in Zulu, a nod to the camper's bold, rugged composition and unstoppable, strong-willed spirit.

Charging into the bumps like a bull at the matador's red cape
Charging into the bumps like a bull at the matador's red cape

We'd say the Inkunzi looks a bit more extreme and aggressive than the similarly minded Bushwakka Kamelback when all closed up and traveling the dusty road – though certainly not as neat and boxy. The two rival each other more closely in terms of expandable trickery that swells them into all-inclusive wilderness retreats once parked.

The Inkunzi lacks the Kamelback's high-rising Z-frame double pop-top but relies on a wedge-style pop-up that runs the entire length of the roof atop the 9.8-foot-long (3-m) camper body. It lifts at the push of a button. A righthand driver's side slide-out encompassing the picture window unfurls the entirety of the transverse double bed inside as it extends outward.

As seems to be common for South African camper trucks and trailers, the Inkunzi swings, slides, pops and flips open at camp to create a much larger base camp than you'd expect from a single-cab truck
As seems to be common for South African camper trucks and trailers, the Inkunzi swings, slides, pops and flips open at camp to create a much larger base camp than you'd expect from a single-cab truck

The Inkunzi interior is accessed through a door just aft of the sidewall slide-out, below a flip-up hatch that serves as an overhead for the outdoor shower room. The curtain drops down from an enclosure inside the hatch, and the shower sprayer hooks up right next to the door – there's even a mirror. Water flows from the built-in 120-L reserves directed through a 13.5-L gas/220V water heater.

Stroll around the backside, which comes with a mounted spare tire on Land Cruiser-bound models, and over to the passenger side and you'll find a kitchen area that stretches from bumper to cab. The tall, wide hatch at the rear lifts up for access inside the cabin, mostly for the available 90-L fridge just inside. This area also houses a shelf stack for storage and a sink faucet that works with collapsible basins that mount to and remove from a purpose-designed bracket on the camper's rear corner.

The kitchen stretches most of the length of the sidewall
The kitchen stretches most of the length of the sidewall

Moving closer to the driver's cab, another long main compartment opens via the primary flip-down worktop. This one houses the included portable Cadac dual-burner stove and all kinds of dishware, cookware, utensils, dry food and more. The underbody locker just ahead of the fender flare holds the 3-kg LPG tank, and other lower cabinets offer additional storage, along with a second worktop.

The Inkunzi comes standard with a Cadac portable camping stove designed for use on the fold-down work area
The Inkunzi comes standard with a Cadac portable camping stove designed for use on the fold-down work area

With the shower and kitchen both outside, the Inkuzi interior is left simple and utilitarian. The bed takes up the entire front cabin, while the space just inside the entry offers standing height for dressing. There's a full stack of storage cubbies and shelves at the bed headboard, along with additional storage compartments around the interior. The optional portable toilet slides under the bed.

Infanta 4x4's standard electrical system comprises a 105-Ah deep-cycle battery, 220-V shore power hookup, and Victron charger and battery monitor. An inverter and solar charging are available optionally.

Inside, the Inkunzi has a double bed that folds out as the expansion slides
Inside, the Inkunzi has a double bed that folds out as the expansion slides

Additional exterior-access lockers provide more storage space below the bedroom slide-out. All eight lockable external doors are keyed the same to simplify unlocking and ensure a quick setup time that Infanta puts at a mere two minutes. The optional 270-degree awning might double that time but is still designed for fast, hassle-free setup.

The Inkunzi starts at R524,000 (US$27,925), including VAT, as currently listed on Infanta 4x4's website. As is probably obvious from that price and US conversion, that's for the camper alone, not the full truck. Infanta invites buyers to bring in their own expedition-ready "bakkies" and offers a few truck upgrades that include a Front Runner cab roof rack and Tough Dog suspension.

Source: Infanta 4x4

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

