Micro-camping marvels: 14 tiniest, mightiest RVs of 2024

Trap doors, low-profile stealth camping packages, electric expansion systems, all-terrain minivans and fully electric amphibious bicycles ... those are just a few of the ideas we saw pushed across the RV market in 2024. In fact, we found them all in the tiniest corner of the camper market – teardrop trailers, ultralight pickup campers and toppers, and mini-camper vans.

The tiny camper segment also presented some things we've never seen before, including a tiny pod camper designed to shuffle between trailer and pickup ... by hand, a complete, convertible pickup bed camper kit, and a modular mini-camper van with equipment pods that stack like building blocks.

You certainly don't need us to keep droning on about it – check out the most interesting, distinctive tiny camping solutions of 2024 below.