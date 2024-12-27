Micro-camping marvels: 14 tiniest, mightiest RVs of 2024
Trap doors, low-profile stealth camping packages, electric expansion systems, all-terrain minivans and fully electric amphibious bicycles ... those are just a few of the ideas we saw pushed across the RV market in 2024. In fact, we found them all in the tiniest corner of the camper market – teardrop trailers, ultralight pickup campers and toppers, and mini-camper vans.
The tiny camper segment also presented some things we've never seen before, including a tiny pod camper designed to shuffle between trailer and pickup ... by hand, a complete, convertible pickup bed camper kit, and a modular mini-camper van with equipment pods that stack like building blocks.
You certainly don't need us to keep droning on about it – check out the most interesting, distinctive tiny camping solutions of 2024 below.
-
August 28, 2024Last year, BeTriton introduced an innovative ebike camping trailer that doubles as an electric boat. Now it's back with an electrified version that puts out its own motor power so cyclists can tow it via a traditional bicycle, no need for an ebike.
-
October 10, 2024Radica hit the pickup camping scene a couple years ago with the Moonlander, a truck cap that's part security shell, part camper. The new Moonlander X looks at first to go a more traditional route but functions a little differently than it appears.
-
April 12, 2024Adria has introduced a unique ultra-adaptable mini-camper it calls the Mode. It does away with large, fixed camping furniture in favor of modular pods that carry easily, pack neatly on the ride and offer multipurpose utility at camp.
-
December 17, 2024We've seen camper kits for vans, 4x4s and crossovers. But pickup truck owners have long been left to build their own. Roadloft bucks that trend with a pickup camper kit that becomes a truck lounge, dining area, mobile office, kitchenette and bedroom.
-
October 07, 2024Vanderer has proven itself a master at transforming small vans into warm, cozy tiny homes. It goes simpler for its second floor plan, deconstructing the camper van into a series of smart, light, versatile components spread around the vehicle.
-
June 14, 2024World Travel Vehicles out of Durango, Colorado offered one of Overland Expo 2024's most impressive all-terrain campers, based on the popular Toyota Tacoma. The TrekTwo aims to be an agile explorer that carries along an efficient micro-retreat.
-
October 09, 2024On the road, the Invader Duo X adventure trailer looks like the latest ridiculously rugged squaredrop. But instead of sleeping two weary adventurers in a simple fixed cabin, it rises, slides and flips into a two-story base camp with penthouse tent.
-
June 28, 2024Setting out to build the "ultimate ultralight" 4x4 camper for all seasons and terrains, Tufport has outdone itself. Its sleek Overlander weighs well under 1,000 lb, whether left a simple sleeper shell or fully kitted with kitchen, dinette and toilet.
-
March 27, 2024Campers don't always need a fancy mobile mansion with high-speed internet. Sometimes, they just want a basic shelter and reconnection with nature. Enter the new Vistabule Daytripper, an extra-tiny teardrop camper that's basically a tagalong bedroom.
-
June 07, 2024Ovrlnd Campers has developed a pop-up pickup camping topper nearly as light as a basic truck shell. Its new Bivy weighs as little as 205 lb while offering a pop-up interior that can be made into a cozy camper. It's truly a bivy sack for your truck.
-
March 06, 2024"The most flexible vehicle in the world" – that's how Vanexxt envisions its Ford Tourneo Custom V710. Instead of relying only on its own gear, Vanexxt also offers camping and utility modules from other companies to offer a new level of versatility.
-
April 03, 2024In 2023, the Toyota IMV 0 concept grew into one of the most modular production vehicles out there, the Hilux Champ. Carryboy has leapfrogged off that modularity to turn the little Champ into a roaming five-person micro-lodge.
-
February 05, 2024With its perfectly named HitchHiker Camper, Tusca Outdoors presents what might just be the world's lightest fully enclosed hardshell camper. The chassis-less camping pod can ride in either a pickup bed or utility trailer and weighs under 200 lb.
-
January 10, 2024Korean camper converter Unicamp grows it US presence, following up its Kia Carnival pop-top with the even more versatile Toyota Sienna pop-up customers have been demanding. The US gets a small, affordable, versatile mini-camper with available AWD.
