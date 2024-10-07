Covert and camp-ready MPV might be world's lowest profile mini-RV

German camper brand Vanderer has proven itself a master at transforming the smallest vans into warm, cozy wheeled tiny homes with a layout that goes above and beyond the average mini-camper. It goes simpler for its second floor plan, deconstructing the camper van into a series of smart, versatile components spread around the vehicle. The Vanderer Two roams the wild as one of the stealthiest multifunctional mini-campers out there, quickly converting from a five-seat passenger van to a camper via an extra-slim tailgate kit that never gets in the way of gear or groceries.

The Vanderer Two is based around the "Sleep & Storage" module, a low-profile component that smartly splits the difference between a set of basic utility drawers and an expandable in-vehicle camping system. It secures to the load floor of a Citroën Berlingo XL or Peugeot Rifter XL, where it works as both an everyday trunk organizer and always-available integrated camping solution.

Unlike taller trunk-mounted camper-in-a-box systems that house refrigerators, water tanks, batteries, pots and pans, and other tall and/or bulky gear, the basic Sleep & Storage kit has two empty drawers sized as low and slim as possible.

These drawers fit modest gear like a slim cooktop, blankets, utensils and cooking tools, and low-profile cookware and dishes, but taller, larger items will have to find a place outside the drawers.

The Vanderer 2 drawers can be used for camping storage and/or everyday organization Vanderer

While not built for maximum interior storage capacity, the slim drawer setup does preserve open trunk space above for cargo that wouldn't fit inside any drawer. That will prove handy on camping trips for things like a cooler, luggage, firewood and a grill, as well as during everyday driving for shopping bags, boxes and more.

Vanderer keeps the low, slim overall profile intact by avoiding the tall stack of fold-out hardware and thick trifold mattress panels used in other camping trunk systems. Instead, the Sleep & Storage module has a sliding function that's even faster and easier to use. Fold the rear seats down, and the two front platform extensions slide out in seconds to complete the bed platform. The cushions then fit together like puzzle pieces into a 47 x 79-in (120 x 200-cm) double bed stretched across the rear van cabin. Solo campers can also just set up one side of the bed, leaving the other side free for storage.

With a few slides and cushion drops, the Vanderer 2 makes a double bed for the night Vanderer

Sleeping on the bed reveals the other advantage of the slim Sleep & Storage design: ample headroom. The Vanderer Two is designed to be as light, simple and affordable as possible, so the Vanderer One's pop-up roof is not an option here, leaving overhead space limited to what's below the factory van roof. The low-set sleeping platform maximizes that available space.

Where Vanderer gets really creative with the Two package is in its floating components. The first of these is an expandable tabletop that comes as part of the Sleep & Storage set, designed to be used both inside and outside the vehicle. It can be set up atop the van tailgate side ledges, working as a hovering indoor countertop across the width of the tailgate.

The versatile expandable tabletop works up high, on the drawer and inside, filling meal prep, cooking and dining responsibilities Vanderer

When cooking turns to dining, the tabletop swings around through the sliding door, setting up in the van cabin as a table for use with the second-row seats. It's supported by a removable leg system. For outdoor dining, the tabletop inserts neatly in the passenger-side rear drawer, where it can also be used as a lower prep/cooktop surface. It also stores on the drawer, sliding away for travel.

Indoor dining with the multipurpose tabletop - the passenger-side front seat folds down and sets up as a vis-a-vis seat using the bed cushions Vanderer

The other independent part of the Two package is the console refrigerator. Since the usual slide-out trunk refrigerator would be too tall for what Vanderer has accomplished in the rear, the company swaps in a 14-L compressor fridge box for the van's center console, providing some ice-free cold storage between the front seats. It's not conveniently placed for tailgate-area meal prep, but it's quite convenient for access to cold beverages on the ride and also when dining and sleeping inside the van. The front hinge ensures that the top doesn't smack into the table when opened.

The fridge comes standard, but those looking for a second battery to keep it running without straining the van battery will have to add an optional 50- or 105-Ah lithium battery package.

One thing noticeably missing from the Vanderer Two layout is any kind of sink or water storage, but for those who want something beyond their own simple water jug, Vanderer suggests the Boxio wash station. This portable sink system has 5-L fresh and gray water tanks, a drained basin and a hand-pumped faucet all integrated in a stackable Eurobox. There's also an available shower attachment and a separate Boxio dry separating toilet box that, which can stack neatly with the wash station ... assuming you don't mind your toilet and sink stacked on top of one another during the ride.

The Boxio wash station is a natural portable sink option for light campers like the Vanderer Two Boxio

Interestingly, Vanderer sells the Two as a complete vehicle as well as a component kit for owner-supplied vehicles. The turnkey Vanderer Two starts at €33,898 (approx. US$37,225), including delivery fee, based on a 187-in-long (475-cm) Berlingo XL with 109-hp PureTech engine and six-speed manual transmission. The electric version can be had for an extra €13,999 ($15,375). The Peugeot Rifter-based Vanderer Two starts at €36,898 ($40,500) after delivery fee and includes the same powertrain with a Style package and reverse-view camera.

The Sleep & Storage module with drawers, bed and table costs €3,599 on its own, and the console fridge comes in at €699. Vanderer offers electrical packages and camp heating options with both the turnkey Vanderer Two and aftermarket kit.

Vanderer shows a sporty Berlingo Crossline-based Two mini-camper at the Caravan Salon, along with the Boxio on the ground behind the van CC Weiss/New Atlas

Vanderer showed the Two built atop the Berlingo Crossline at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon last month. The Crossline is a vaguely rugged trim with all-terrain tires and yellow accents but is not yet available. Vanderer plans to announce Crossline Vanderer Two package pricing before the end of 2024.

Source: Vanderer