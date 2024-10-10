Moonlander X pickup camper shell isn't entirely what it appears

Colorado-based Radica hit the pickup camping topper scene a couple years ago with the introduction of the original Moonlander, a truck cap that splits the difference between basic security shell and overnight pickup camper like nothing else out there. With the new Moonlander X, the company appears at first to go more traditional with an alcove-style camper, but one needs to step inside to really see what this versatile solution is really all about.

The original Moonlander is quite obviously a different style of truck camper at first glance, but the Moonlander X initially appears to be a run-of-the-mill alcove camper or camping topper.

We expected to look inside and see an above-cab bed and lower floor area, possibly with some type of lower furnishings, more likely an empty pickup bed like the original. Enter through the counter-opening combination of truck tailgate and X liftgate, however, and it becomes clear that the Moonlander X is not the average alcove setup.

Depending upon truck model, the Moonlander X offers a bed length of 6 to 6.5 feet; Radica also offers a widened side option that increases those numbers by half a foot Radica Products

Like the original Moonlander, the X relies on extra width to create a bed that stretches side-to-side to rest atop the truck bed walls for between 6 and 7 feet (1.8 to 2.1 m) of sleeping length, depending on model. Instead of housing a second bed, the alcove is there to add storage space, and is sized to hold the individual bed panels and mattress segments – thus keeping the pickup bed free and clear to store other gear, up to and including bicycles or dirt bikes.

Beyond adding in a storage alcove, Radica raises the roof of the Moonlander X roof, bringing the total height from the bed panel to the ceiling from 33.3 in (84.6 cm) inside the original Moonlander to 39.5 in (100.3 cm) in the X. That shoots it right past the 95th percentile US male sitting height of just under 37 inches (94 cm), and Radica takes advantage by giving the bed a sofa mode. When used with a dual-fold mattress like the Hest Dually (not included), the two bed segments fold up into a cushioned bench and cushioned backrest, providing an interior lounge on which to sit and escape the sun, wind, weather, mosquitoes, etc.

By raising the roof up, Radica adds sitting height for a convertble sofa, give the X some space to lounge during the day Radica Products

The total interior height from pickup floor to Moonlander X roof will vary slightly depending upon truck model, but will fall a little short of full adult standing height at roughly 5 feet (1.5 m) based on 21-in-tall (53-cm) truck bed walls. That will provide standing space for children, though, and will provide adults a little more headroom for crouching, whether to grab something out of the alcove, get changed, or otherwise stand on two feet inside.

We would have found the Moonlander X more intriguing if it were in fact a four-sleeper variant with two beds, but Radica is able to keep the design lighter and more aerodynamic with the smaller, lower alcove. It angles the short alcove's sidewalls inward and roof downward in a way it wouldn't be able to do around a full sleeper space. Just compare it to something like the Kimbo 6 or High Altitude Ultralite TB50, and you can see how much taller and bulkier a hard-walled sleeper alcove is. Moonlander X weight checks in between 320 and 520 lb (145 to 236 kg) for different spec models, Radica estimates.

The Moonlander X clamps to the top of the pickup bed rails and opens with a lift-gate Radica Products

As with the original Moonlander, the X has a reinforced roof good for a 300-lb (136-kg) dynamic rating and 500-lb (227-kg) static rating. The company offers optional Thule tracks for mounting carriers and cargo up top.

Overall, the X seems like a natural alternative to the original Moonlander and smart second product for Radica. It was developed based on customer feedback so there's ostensibly some built-in demand.

The Moonlander X starts between US$7,950 and $9,650 for respective truck bed sizes between 5 and 8 feet. Buyers can select from the same options list that applies to the Moonlander and includes various side and front windows, skylight options, rooftop ventilation, and carry solutions. It's worth noting that the base model is essentially an aluminum shell with the bed platform and lockable lift-gate but no windows or added features, so buyers can expect to quickly stack hundreds or thousands atop the base price as they configure their ideal setups. Lead time is currently two months.

Those interested can have a closer look at the new topper and its features via the eight-min video walkthrough below.

MoonLander X Has Landed!

Source: Radica Products

