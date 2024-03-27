900-lb teardrop trailer distills micro-camping down to its purest form

In a world of seven-figure ultra-luxury RVs and monster truck motorhomes, vehicle camping has started to feel less like getting away from it all, more like bringing it all with you. Sometimes, you just want a simple shelter around your head while spending a night or two enjoying a reconnection with nature. And maybe shoehorning yourself into a Tesla or retreating to a lumpy, flappy ground tent isn't your speed. Enter the new Daytripper from Vistabule, an extra-tiny teardrop camper that's basically a tagalong bedroom, no fancy extras.

Based in Minnesota, Vistabule has made a name for itself by combining a classic teardrop shape, bright colors and a panoramic window array into what appear to be some of the most livable teardrop trailers out there.

Watching competitors continually go lighter and smaller, though, the company has realized there's a need for an even smaller, more compact camping vessel than its original 1,420-lb (644-kg) 14-footer (4.3-m). It developed the Daytripper to be that adorable, ultralight tear that can attract a new generation of young, adventurous teardropper.

The Daytripper becomes the entry level model in Vistabule's lineup, a step up from a basic ground or rooftop tent but not quite a fully equipped small trailer Vistabule

The Daytripper name was inspired directly by the Beatles song (Day Tripper) but also does a rather good job of succinctly summing up the trailer's intention as a simpler RV. In the world of camper vans, we'd call it a sleeper van or light camper, an inconspicuous van with little more than a fold-down bed on which to snooze the night away comfortably – the kitchen, bathroom, dining set, mobile office and anything else is up to the owner to bring along separately. The Daytripper is that, just in towable teardrop form.

The biggest, loudest change between the full-size Vistabule and Daytripper is the loss of the ubiquitous teardrop tailgate galley. Vistabule goes a step beyond merely offering an empty galley, leaving the entire structural foundation out all together to create a huge tailgate entryway. By doing so, it eliminates the need for side doors, further lightening and simplifying the trailer.

By eliminating the common tailgate galley, Vistabule opens up a breezy tailgate entry and spacious, simplified cabin Vistabule

Vistabule isn't the first to go the route of a galley-free tailgate entry, and its lightweighting isn't quite as extreme as others, in the US or around the world. However, the company manages to maintain the warm, classic teardrop look and feel that others have lost while chasing the "market's lightest" crown.

And the Daytripper is still pretty light and tiny, all its own. It measures in at just 12 feet (3.7 m) long and has a base weight of 900 lb (408 kg), light enough for virtually any vehicle one might use to tow it, including EVs. The entire 2 feet (61 cm) the Daytripper loses in comparison to the Vistabule gets trimmed directly off the body, but thanks to the loss of the galley and sofa function of the bed, the livable floor space inside the cabin actually increases, from 78 in (198 cm) long to an impressive 92 in (234 cm).

The cute little Vistabule Daytripper measures just 12 feet long from tongue to rear-end Vistabule

That extra lying legroom will be ideal for taller campers and better accommodating a curled-up canine companion at the foot of the bed. The Daytripper also has an extra inch of headroom compared to the Vistabule, for a total of 44 in (112 cm), and the same 58.5-in (149-cm) cabin width.

Beyond the included mattress, the Daytripper base package also loads aboard a remote-controlled two-way MaxxFan, ventilation ports, headboard cabinetry, ceiling and hatch lights, a tongue jack, and Zamp solar hookups. Vistabule purposefully leaves out a hard-wired power system, citing the growing popularity of all-in-one solutions like the Jackery Explorer and EcoFlow River series.

Like the original Vistabule, the Daytripper has windows on every side, including a large front skylight Vistabule

The Daytripper also carries over Vistabule's signature oversized skylight, along with tailgate, left and right windows, creating views outside in every direction. Plus, the new trailer adds the option of popping the tailgate fully open to further erase the delineation between indoors and out. The tailgate is secured via two large interior hook latches and designed to be pushed out with a foot from the inside.

The Daytripper rides on an aluminum chassis with torsion axle and 13-in wheels. Its wood body is skinned in painted 1-mm aluminum. Options are set to include integrated eye hooks for tying a dog leash, a rear hitch table and a tailgate awning/tent system.

The Daytripper base model starts at US$14,995. Vistabule is still finalizing its options list and online configurator, but those interested can contact it for more details and to place an order.

Source: Vistabule

