Teraglide extender bed creates a highly efficient Tesla micro-camper

Teslas have long made popular base vehicles for camper conversions ... even though they're not really sized or shaped for traditional RV packages. We've seen a few different spins on the Model Y camper, from hatchback tents to full camper kits, but New Zealand startup presents what might be both the simplest and most efficient solution yet. Its expandable sleeper platform stows behind the rear seats during the ride, flips upward for access to the trunk, and expands into a proper two-berth bed that makes a temporary micro-home out of the Model Y.

As much as we love the innovation behind a good camper-in-a-box kit, when it comes to smaller cars and crossovers, we'd be happy with just a bed on which to grab a few hours' sleep. We can go out for breakfast or dinner or bring along a simple camping stove for cooking – there's no need to take up every available square inch from the front seat backs to the tailgate glass to shoehorn in a makeshift RV layout.

Teraglide packed down and ready for driving Teraglide

Teraglide applies that kind of minimalist strategy in a particularly clean, efficient execution with a slatted frame specced to fit the popular Model Y like a glove. The kit works in the same manner as extendable camper van beds, using a series of interlocking slats to contract over top the trunk so the rear seats can be used for the drive.

After arrival, the Teraglide platform slides out over top the folded rear seats in a matter of seconds to create a platform large enough for two adults. Two removable front wings attach to the left and right sides to add more width, finishing off a 73 x 50-in (186 x 127-cm) bed platform that tapers down to a 36-in (92-cm) width around the contours at the rear of the Model Y.

When it's time to camp, the Teraglide front panel slides out, and its left and right wings extend width Teraglide

Not only does the Teraglide system not fill the trunk area with kitchen equipment or drawers, it features a hinged design that tilts up and stands in place to clear access to the sunken trunk floor. Owners can then have a two-tier storage system, using the collapsed Teraglide platform as an upper shelf and easily accessing cargo below with the tilt-action design.

The Teraglide is built to be as nonintrusive as possible, leaving the trunk and rear bench free during the ride Teraglide

Beyond that, the only other feature of the system is a pair of slide-out tabletops that can be used with the hatchback open as bed or outdoor side tables. Teraglide's simple, lightweight design ensures the bed does not affect driving range the way a rooftop tent or heavier in-vehicle camper kit might.

The Teraglide bed is made from FSC-certified birch plywood finished with a protective soft-touch film. It does not require any hard-mounting to the vehicle and relies on a joinery-based construction for easy assembly.

Teraglide's mattress features a non-slip bottom for stabler sleep Teraglide

Teraglide manufactures its beds in New Zealand and offers worldwide shipping. The bed starts at NZ$1,400 (approx. US$850), before tax and shipping. The company also sells the bed with a size-matched self-inflating memory foam mattress for NZ$1,599 ($970). It is currently looking for manufacturing partners in the US and Europe to bring production closer to customers in those areas and lower its shipping footprint.

Source: Teraglide

