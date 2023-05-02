Canadian kit converts the Tesla Model Y into a li'l electric camper

In recent years, we've seen a tent, trailer and camp bed designed for use with the Tesla Model Y electric SUV. The new Complete Tesla Camper Kit, however, is intended to convert the vehicle into a full-on self-contained mini camper.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the setup was designed by Canadian outdoor enthusiast/entrepreneur Jimmy Cheung, and is being marketed via his Vancouver-based company Fruble Fabrications.

The flat-packed kit is made up of 31 pieces of pre-drilled plywood, which users assemble into two lidded boxes (in front) and two slide-out drawers (in the rear). One of those drawers features an included sink, and can be configured to accommodate a third-party induction or gas cooktop.

A closer look at the kitchen drawer Fruble Fabrications

If the full kit is used with the Model Y's rear seats folded down, a camping mattress can be laid on top of it when it's time to hit the hay. And importantly, the kit doesn't block access to the vehicle's rear sub-trunk, leaving it available for even more storage.

Should users wish to keep the rear seats up and usable while on the road, the kit's two front boxes can be quickly detached, stacked on top of the rear drawers, and strapped down. That said, the view out the rear window will be almost completely blocked. Of course, if not quite so much storage space is needed on a given trip, the boxes can simply just be left at home.

Users are still able to access the vehicle's sub-trunk Fruble Fabrications

Assuming the Complete Tesla Camper Kit reaches production, a pledge of CAD$1,500 (about US$1,001) will get you one of your own. Cheung tells us that the planned retail price is CAD$2,300 (US$1,688).

The kit is demonstrated in the following video.

The Complete Tesla Camper Kit

Source: Kickstarter

