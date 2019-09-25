Dreamcase auto bed turns a Tesla into an electrified mini-campervan

Rivian hasn't even spit out a production truck yet, and it already has a pretty sweet all-electric camper. A Tesla camper, however, remains a thing of designer renderings, quirky DIY solutions and one-off special builds. That's a shame because Tesla really is in the best position to make a fully electric RV with enough range, style and comfort to popularize zero-emissions camping, something we're not expecting this beast to do. Maybe when Tesla starts rolling out semis and pickup trucks we'll see a proper e-RV. In the meantime, Dreamcase sells a fold-out bed that can turn a Model S, Model X or Model 3 into a basic mini-campervan.

Based in Slovenia with fellow RV brands like Adria Mobil and Sipras, Dreamcase actually offers sleeping kits for a large variety of vehicles, from Jeep Cherokees to Porsche Panameras. The company's advertising makes it abundantly clear that Tesla vehicles were absolutely the driving force behind the design, though. And why not, Tesla already offers a "camper" mode, all it really needs is the actual camper.

The Dreamcase wears a Tesla-like font and car-matching color Dreamcase

The Dreamcase isn't quite a Sipras-style all-in-one camper box, but it does take care of the most important part of the camper equation, packing a foam mattress, duvet and pillows into a sleek, functional carry case. The folding mattress features four panels, expanding out into a bed within a couple minutes. The case itself folds out into a sleeping platform, raising the height of the trunk to match the folded rear seats for a more level night of sleep. At just 37 to 39 in (94 to 99 cm) wide, the Dreamcase is really a twin-size mattress, probably better for a single person than two. We suppose a couple or mother and child could make it work, but it certainly looks extra cozy. The 76-in (193-cm) length, on the other hand, is enough to accommodate the average male or female comfortably.

The Dreamcase mattress can also fold into other positions, working as a makeshift lounge chair. The individual panels can also split apart and serve as outdoor seating cushions.

Enjoying the view from a Dreamcase camper Dreamcase

While the Dreamcase doesn't include any other camper equipment, like stove, shower or toilet, it's the perfect complement for Tesla's Party & Camper mode, showing the advantages that all-electric camping can offer. As you may recall, that mode is designed to allow those hanging out inside a parked Tesla to keep the climate control, air circulation, audio and select lights running, essentially using the high-capacity lithium battery like the secondary leisure battery you'd find in a motorhome or trailer. So not only do you have a mattress to sleep on but also a climate-controlled cell with available music and lighting – not bad for a barebones camper.

The Tesla Dreamcases start between US$709 and $779 (before duties or taxes), available for the Model 3, five-seat Model S, and five- and seven-seat fold-flat Model X. The base kit includes the case, mattress, pillows and duvet. Other compatible vehicle models include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Volkswagen Atlas, and Volvo V90 and V60 Cross Country wagons.

A nice night to car camp Dreamcase

The design is nice enough, but for $700+, we'd be inclined to settle for a home build of sub-$100 tri-fold or inflatable mattress and simple leveling solution, enjoying the same Tesla camper-mode overnighting features for a lot less money. But we suppose style and design matter more than a little money to many a Tesla buyer, and the Dreamcase is certainly a fancier, all-inclusive option for those looking to jump in on car camping and overnight travel. Plus, sleep in your Tesla for a few nights instead of a hotel and the Dreamcase can pay for itself.

Dreamcase got the Model S kits to market in 2017 and followed up with the Model X and 3 kits last year. It's compiled quite a selection of YouTube videos of Tesla campers in action. Here's a particularly nice video of a Tesla camper zipping between alpine campsites:

Source: Dreamcase