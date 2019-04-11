We'd have thought it'd take the debut of the Tesla pickup for the first Tesla pickup camper, or maybe the debut of the Tesla semi for a larger Tesla-badged motorhome. We would have also been inclined to simply dismiss the Tesla Roamer renderings as creative wishful thinking, much like the pretty but future-less Tesla motorhome renderings floating through the virtual world before it. But the fact that the Tesla Roamer was announced in an official State of Michigan press release made us sit up and take notice, as it appears this wild, truck camper-like Tesla actually has a future here in the real world.