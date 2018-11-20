Designed for some of the biggest adventures of your life, the Nest Cuckoo is also one of the smallest camper vans you're likely to journey out in. But you won't want for anything in this Slovenian rental camper, thanks to its combination of long, comfy bed, tailgate kitchen with stove and fridge, and seating for four. The Cuckoo mini-campervan lets you write the script of your own European vacation, maneuvering nimbly between tight city streets, switchbacking mountain climbs and breezy coastal drives, all for less than the cost of a hotel room.

