$1.6 million SOD 6x6 RV is brutish but hospitable rustic-chic explorer

Any time an expedition motorhome builder calls a product "over the top," you know you're in for something special, especially if it's a German builder known for offering the cleanest ultramodern Unimog camper a million bucks can buy. Stone Offroad Design crawls up-mountain from said Unimog with its Peak Series, showing that it's truly mastered the art of seamlessly blending ultra-rugged vehicle chassis of all sizes with ultra-luxurious living amenities. The Peak 6x6 is actually the middle child of the big-boned Peak family, pairing a high-riding MAN six-wheeler with a rustic-modern living area ready to deliver the utmost comfort at the most uncomfortable coordinates.

SOD brings fresh eyes to a 6x6 expedition motorhome space dominated by longtime builders like Action Mobil and Unicat. It adds a little extra flair to its builds, particularly inside, creating rugged, photogenic RVs that off-road explorers will want to spend time and be seen in – go-anywhere expedition RVs ready for Generation Instagram, essentially.

The Peak 6x6 3358-6500 pictured comes on a Mercedes-Benz Arocs heavy-duty 6WD truck chassis that might have otherwise spent life hauling machinery and materials around the construction site. Power comes from a hulking 578-hp 15.6-L six-cylinder and Mercedes Powershift 3 transmission. SOD also offers the 3352-6500 variant based on the 520-hp MAN TGX 33.520 6x6.

The 6x6 is actually the middle child of the SOD Peak family Stone Offroad Design

Stone starts the transformation from raw, six-wheeled workhorse to luxurious exploration vessel by securing its 6.5-m (21-ft) motorhome box by way of a custom hot-dipped galvanized subframe with triple-point vibration-dampening attachment system. The module is crafted using a fiberglass-sandwich construction with foam insulation, built to a 60- to 80-mm (2.4- to 3.1-in) thickness, depending upon specific build requirements.

Climb the access stairs and walk through the entry door into the hydraulically leveled motorhome, and the real beauty of the Peak 6x6 design shines through. Buyers in this category expect a certain level of autonomy when laying out and decorating their world-conquering RVs, but SOD's first Peak 6x6 build shows a comfortable, intelligent layout with a semi-enclosed rear bedroom built around a raised double bed.

The Peak 6x6's floor plan is laid out more logically than in some RVs, keeping the kitchen and dining area side by side and the rear bedroom right next to the bathroom Stone Offroad Design

A compact kitchen block is located to the right of the entry, a convenient turn and step away from the dinette right across the aisle. In addition to the main block with cooktop, sink and a stack of storage drawers, there's an oven located a few steps back on the other side of the entryway and a standing-height fridge/freezer next to a dish ware console behind the dining area.

The uniquely laid-out bathroom area is conveniently located just fore of the bedroom. Instead of splitting out the toilet and shower rooms into a dry bathroom, SOD's design puts the toilet at the rear of the long driver-side shower room, with a sink and vanity located across the way on the passenger side. The lengthy longitudinal shower room provides more separation between the toilet and shower head, but we'd still prefer a more formal dry bath split – but we're not the ones paying for or living in it.

SOD splits the bathroom into a long shower/toilet compartment combo and a separate sink area Stone Offroad Design

SOD's mix of neutrals and naturals really gives the interior space warmth and depth. There are whispers that grays might be on their way out from interior design this year, so the owners of this Peak 6x6 might need to scrap the entire motorhome and build fresh if they want to ride out ahead of the trend curve, but we'd say the gray upholstery and soft-touch wall trim still look quite handsome playing off the knotty grained wood walls, surfaces and cabinet faces. The structural blacks and appliances add another neutral layer to the fold, and the Peak cabin finds enough balance between urban modernity and rustic timelessness that the owners might be able to hang onto it ... for at least a year or two.

One other interior feature that's quite hard to ignore is the bank vault-like door that closes off the driver's cab pass-through. We're pegging it as a stylistic centerpiece, but should flesh-hungry zombies ever take over the motorhome area, it'll be nice to be able to lock them in while carrying them to the undead fixer that someone of million-dollar motorhome means is sure to have on retainer. The coded central door and storage hatch locking system will help out there, as well.

Stone Offroad Design gives the Peak 6x6 a vault-style pass-through door Stone Offroad Design

According to a listing on German vehicle sales site Mobile.de, the Peak 6x6 starts at €1.5 million (approx. US$1.64 million), and we're sure choosy buyers can prompt that price upward in a hurry. Anyone thinking they might be cramped in a mere 6.5 x 2.5-m (21 x 8-ft, L x W) motorhome box should consider upgrading to the Peak 8x8 with 7.5 x 2.5-m (25 x 8-ft) box, a true overlanding giant.

Source: Stone Offroad Design